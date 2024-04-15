An alleged gang boss appeared at the Verulam Magistrates Court recently on charges of attempted murder

The suspect allegedly tried to kill an off-duty metro police officer after the officer was on his way home from a prayer

The suspect is also reportedly said to have the Verulam Police Station under his control and has police officers on his criminal payroll

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Mzansi was disappointed that an alleged gangster reportedly controlled a police station. Images: boonchai wedmakawand and Westend61. Images are used for illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

VERULAM, KWAZULU-NATAL – An alleged gang leader in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, was said to have the Verulam Police Station firmly in his grip. His control over the police station reportedly included having members of the South African Police Service on his payroll.

Gang leader appears in court

Anthony Gouden appeared at the Verulam Magistrates Court last week, Thursday, 11 April, after he allegedly attempted to murder a metro police officer. According to IOL, on his way home from a prayer session, the officer noticed Gounden's car blocked the road. He confronted Gounden, and Gounden's two bodyguards came out of the vehicle. They reportedly assaulted the officer.

He was denied bail

The Hawks took on the case because the police in Verulam were unwilling to investigate him. The Hawks' investigator believed this was because the officers were on Gouden's payroll. The investigators also discovered that the police may have assisted him in registering security companies so they could have firearms. When Gouden appeared, he vehemently denied being a gang member. He was denied bail, and his case was postponed until June.

South Africans not surprised by gangster's actions

Netizens on Facebook discussing the gangster's alleged control of the police station were not surprised by the claims.

Owen Rolando said:

"This is happening at all police stations in South Africa. This is why crime is on the increase because of corrupt cops in league with criminals."

Xolani Magesh Nonzaba said:

"That's not new. Most of the police officers are under gangsters' payrolls."

Ramitha Siriparsad said:

"Most police stations and drug units are friends with drug lords. The sad thing is that we live in a lawless and corrupt country."

Olebogeng Motlogelwa said:

"Such police members must be arrested and locked up for good."

Zikhali F Tiyeka said:

"Not surprised at all."

