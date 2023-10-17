TikTok video by @nyla_zaa showed what life looks like dating a "gangster", and it went viral

The video features a creative sequence of scenes, including a large roll of money and a police car

Mzansi responds with a mixture of amusement and curiosity about the young woman's storytelling

A short but striking TikTok video shared by user @nyla_zaa, in which a young woman humorously explains what it's like to date a "gangster," has sent shockwaves through the social media community in Mzansi.

The quick video offers an unconventional look at a potentially risky lifestyle, leaving viewers both intrigued and astonished by her candid revelation.

Woman shows what dating a gangster looks like

The video shared by @nyla_zaa takes her followers on a humorous journey that starts with her peering into a mirror. She then reveals her hand holding a large roll of money, and the video concludes with her standing beside a police car. While the video appears lighthearted, it hints at deeper and more complex aspects of life and relationships.

Take a look:

Mzansi prays for her safety

The video immediately caught the attention of TikTok users, who were both amused and concerned by the young woman's portrayal of dating a "gangster." While the video was presented humorously and theatrically, it sparked discussions about the complexity of life choices, relationships, and the need for safety and happiness.

@CuriousCas said:

"This video is making me question all my life choices. A rollercoaster of emotions!"

@RhumizeSA shared:

"Sometimes, TikTok reveals more about life than we expect. Real talk."

@LLulu shared:

"Hilarious, but also kinda scary... where's the rest of the story?"

@PhumileZondi89 shared:

"I hope she's safe and happy. Life can be quite a ride."

@TumiZA said:

"Is this a funny story, a real one, or a lesson? TikTok mysteries!"

Welcome Witbooi: Life story of the former Numbers Gang's leader

Briefly News reported that Welcome Witbooi is a former South African gangster leader. He was the Number Gang's leader that ruled South Africa's prisons in a notoriously ruthless and secretive manner. He had to do what was needed of him to rise through the ranks and survive prison until one day when he decided enough was enough.

As a gangster member, he was an excellent player of his part. He was articulate with a calm and collected demeanour. He would dress the part when working at corporate events, covering his tattoos with collars and long sleeves. Luckily, he had a turnaround for the best.

What was Welcome Witbooi age when he joined the gang? Witbooi was only 12 years old when he became a member of the 28s gang group. He was going about his normal life when a gang boss and drug lord by the name, Mayor of Valhalla Park called him to his car. The boss told him he had seen much potential in him.

