A South African woman shared a harrowing experience in a TikTok video of being followed by a man in London

The video highlights the importance of staying vigilant and safe, particularly when travelling alone

Netizens around the world shared similar experiences and commended her for being alert to her surroundings

A South African woman shared a video of her being followed around by a man in London.

Source: TikTok

A South African woman staying in London shared a chilling experience that highlights the importance of vigilance and safety while travelling.

Lady shares scary ordeal

The video captured a man persistently following TikTok user @thisisndamu, even after she began recording the unsettling encounter. As someone who frequently embarked on solo travels, the woman expressed her constant vigilance as a necessary precaution.

She initially believed that the man would cease following her once she started recording, but his confidence was unnerving. Fearing for her safety, the woman decided to call an Uber instead of continuing her journey on public transport.

The clip, which has over 950K views and thousands of comments, shows how the young lady ensured that she stayed in crowded areas throughout the ordeal.

Watch the video below:

Ladies react to safety struggles

The video resonated with many viewers, serving as a stark reminder of the potential risks travellers may encounter. The video emphasized the importance of staying alert, taking precautions, and using available resources to ensure personal safety.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Olivia said:

"He wasn't alone sis.. There was another man.Thank God you're safe!"

@Kia f commented:

"I would of been scared the Uber was working with him. I am crazy like that."

@Ddanielle shared:

"Defense attorneys I have worked with say that calling out the behaviour loudly such as “why are you following me?” Can save your life. So glad you are okay."

@Aliyah advised:

"Glad you’re safe sis. But a tip: if there’s others around, MAKE A SCENE pls! Let it be known he’s following u & divert attention to HIM."

@i_wg commented:

"I’ve just come back from Brussels yesterday. Me and my friend were followed, verbally harassed. Never visiting again. So unsafe."

