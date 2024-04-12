The Economic Freedom Fighters' secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, was convicted of assaulting a police officer in Parliament

The incident took place in February 2019, and the courts rejected his claim that he was trying to shield Julius Malema

South Africans celebrated the conviction and called for him to be sentenced appropriately for his crime

Marshall Dlamini may be jailed after being found guilty of a 2019 Parliament scuffle. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighter's head of security and secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, is awaiting to hear his fate after he was found guilty of assault and other charges relating to an incident in Parliament a few years ago.

Dlamini was convicted of assaulting police officer

News24 reported that Dlamini was convicted of malicious damage to property and assault with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH). Dlamini hit a member of the South African Police Service, Johan Carstens, in Parliament in 2019. He claimed that he was trying to protect Julius Malema.

The incident happened after the State of the Nation Address. Dlamini broke Carsten's glasses after hitting him in the face during a scuffle. He will be sentenced on 31 May.

Netizens call for an appropriate punishment

South Africans commenting on @News24's tweet were happy that he was found guilty and suggested various sentences for him to serve.

Olefile said:

"They must give him an 18-month sentence so he is disqualified from Parliament."

Unity said:

"Good! They should have thrown away the keys."

RSA_Patriot said:

"He will appeal and will employ a white legal team that will drag this out until the doomsday coalition president gives him a pardon."

Finn the Human said:

"Good. Time to take out the trash."

Lethabo said:

"Surely he doesn't qualify to be an MP anymore."

Economic Freedom Fighters members support Jacob Zuma

Similarly, Briefly News reported that members of the Red Berets stood side-by-side with MKP members during Jacob Zuma's court appearance.

Msholozi is prosecuting President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of being an accessory to his prosecution of journalist Karyn Maughan and prosecutor Billy Downer.

While the proceedings unfolded inside the Johannesburg High Court, members of both parties sang and danced to support Zuma.

