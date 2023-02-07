The Economic Freedom Fighters recently made a huge allegation against Inkatha Freedom Party leaders

The EFF alleges that IFP senior leaders plotted to assassinate the party's secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini

Some South Africans are doubting the EFF's allegation and asked why the police have not made any arrests yet

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) threw South Africans for a loop after accusing senior officials in the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) of plotting to kill EFF secretary-general.

The EFF has alleged that senior IFP members were implicated in a plot to assassinate secretary-general Marsahal Dlamini. Images: @DlaminiMarshall/Twitter & Laird Forbes

The red berets released a press statement on Tuesday, 7 February and stated they received a tip from the South African Police Service about the alleged assassination plot.

The EFF stated that senior IFP leaders seem to believe that Dlamini is solely responsible for the party's collective decision to support motions of no confidence against several IFP mayors at KZN municipalities.

EFF condemns the assassination plot against Marshall Dlamini

The EFF stated that it could not take the allegations lightly because the KwaZulu-Natal province is notoriously known for political killings.

The party stated that it has never been associated with political assassinations and has condemned the violence since its formation 10 years ago.

"The EFF condemns with contempt the plots to assassinate our secretary-general or any other leader for selfish and narrow purposes," wrote the EFF.

The party further added that it strongly opposes the use of violence or assassinations as a method to settle political differences. The EFF called on SAPS to further investigations into the assassination plot and make arrests.

"The SAPS must not care who is behind the assassination plots and must act decisively respectively of the seniority level of the plotters," said the EFF.

Here's the full statement:

According to The Citizen, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo says the party has not yet opened a case against any IFP members and cannot disclose any further information about the assassination plot.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa rubbished the EFF's allegations, calling them baseless and fabricated. Hlengwa added that his party would issue a press statement in response to the EFF's allegations.

South Africans react to EFF's allegations against the IFP

@AmuFloyd said:

"Why aren't the police arresting the conspirators or are they still investigating? This statement will certainly make their job more difficult."

@chiefmvubu said:

"Inkatha must not think they have a monopoly on violence."

@KLZazania said:

"Why is @SAPoliceService not informing the whole country of this plot? Our cops function in corrupt secrecy also. Dlamini isn’t just an SG of the EFF, he is a member of the parliament! We deserve to know the details of an assassination plot against one of our representatives!"

@Phithiza1 said:

"Malema is busy provoking the IFP I don't think he knows what he is starting. He has bodyguards nothing may happen to him but this will not end well with the rest EFF councillors."

@ShaziN94377651 said:

"People hate reading, the reports came from SAPS, and EFF did not make up the story. If you have a problem go to SAPS and dispute the reports with your evidence."

