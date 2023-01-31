The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) closed the door to forming a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

The political party made the remarks after the Red Berets recently publicly announced it cut ties with the IFP

Leader of the EFF Julius Malema earlier said his political party would support motions of no confidence in municipalities with mayors from the IFP

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) shut down the possibility of forming a coalition government with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party has no intention of working with the EFF and the ANC. Image: Darren Stewart & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

During a media briefing on Monday, 30 January, the IFP slammed the ANC for the country’s failures and accused the EFF of flip-flopping. The remarks were made after the Red Berets recently cut ties with the IFP.

After the political parties cut ties, the IFP would require support from other parties in eight municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal. However, it remained adamant that it would ask for the ANC’s support, according to EWN.

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party would never have a relationship with the ANC because of its failures. He also said that following EFF leader Julius Malema’s remarks he believes that the door to coalitions is over.

While addressing the media on Sunday, 29 January, Malema said the political party would support motions of no confidence in municipalities with IFP mayors. He said the EFF would ensure the IFP was removed from positions of authority in Gauteng municipalities.

Malema also said EFF deputy mayors have been instructed to resign and remain as ordinary councillors. He said the IFP has adopted the “arrogant and entitled posture” of the Democratic Alliance, according to News24.

Mzansi reacts to the IFP and EFF drama

@Rayboyzer said:

“The coalition is not working it will never work and it will create chaos for the community under it.”

@Peterpu03911561 commented:

“Flip flop, flip flop, flip flop.”

@Craiges2 added:

“Join the dots, people. A coalition of hell is building behind the scenes. All these corrupt criminal thugs need to go.”

