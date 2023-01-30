Former KZN premier Sihle Zikalala will be heading the National Assembly of South Africa

Zikalala redeployment means the ANC member will have to resign from his current position as Cogta MEC

The ANC decision comes and Mervyn Dirks and Tshilidzi Munyai resigned as members of parliament

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) has decided to redeploy former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala to the National Assembly.

The ANC has decided to redeploy Sihle Zikalala to the National Assembly. Image: Darren Stewart & Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

Zikalala will have to resign from his position of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC by Tuesday, 31 January before he takes on his new position in parliament.

The ANC has not revealed what position Zikalala will fill but only stated that the party was confident that the Cogta MEC redeployment would "accelerate the agenda of the national democratic revolution."

The has been speculation that Zikalala will form part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's new executive when the president's much-anticipated shuffle happens, TimesLIVE reported.

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Mafika Mndebele told News24 that Zikalala would indeed be leaving the provincial legislature when he head to the National Assembly.

Zikalala's redeployment comes after Mervyn Dirks and Tshiliszi Munyai resigned as a member of parliament.

South Africans are not impressed with Zikalala's redeployment to parliament

South Africans are disappointed that the ANC decided to reward Zikalala with a parliamentary position after he reportedly failed as premier.

Below are some comments:

@owe2zdad claimed:

"You fail a province and get promoted to become a minister. Failure isn't bad in the ANC."

@hopefulmuntu predicted:

"In the future, clinical psychology students will be covering a topic on Self Hate. They will use South Africa as a case study, researching how did millions of people vote for a criminal organisation called the ANC."

@Indepentdepend1 added:

"He was useless as premier, let him go to other useless people in the national cabinet."

@ZozoHlumile commented:

"The recycling of inefficient stakeholders is the primary reason why ANC is crying sabotage in all spheres of government."

@stan_nare stated:

"The more useless you are the quicker you are promoted in the ANC."

