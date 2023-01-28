The Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi extended his support to Thapelo Amad who was elected as the new mayor of Johannesburg

Lesufi asked Amad to focus on service delivery in Johannesburg and block out the noise from disgruntled politicians

Amad replaced Mpho Phalatse from the Democratic Alliance (DA) after she was removed as the mayor by the city's council

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the new Mayor of Johannesburg Thapelo Amad.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has encouraged the newly elected Mayor of Johannesburg Thapelo Amad to focus on delivering quality services to residents of the city.

He congratulated Amad on his role at a media briefing and said he must ignore criticism from people with agendas.

"On behalf of these coalition teams, on behalf of all these political parties, you are one of us, count on our support and we will never abandon you. We want to congratulate you, this is your city."

Lesufi added that no political party has a birthright to control Johannesburg and as a team, they should aim to bring stability to all the municipalities in the province. Starting with providing basic services such as collecting rubbish, cleaning the streets and providing clean water.

According to ENCA, Lesufi said the previous administration should account for the mess they have created in Johannesburg.

SA citizens weigh in on Panayaza Lesufi showing support to Thapelo Amad

Jennifer Rijkenberg said:

"The entire ANC needs to prioritise service delivery."

Bongani Mgubela posted:

"That's what the citizens of Joburg are interested in, not politics."

Mohlala Phosa stated:

"The ANC's new motto is asking others to do what we failed to do."

Rogerio Ngobeni commented

"Lesufi is playing too much politics in Gauteng rather than focusing on services."

NaMahlangu Mahlangu wrote:

"Unfortunately positions are a priority in the municipalities, not service delivery."

