A former Takealot manager has landed himself in hot water for stealing from the e-commerce company

The police in Mpumalanga have offered a R20 000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Tichana Nyamunda

Nyamunda made off with hundreds and thousands of rands in parcels and money while working as a store manager during December

EMALAHLENI - The South African Police Services in Mpumalanga is looking for a former Takealot manager accused of stealing stock and cash during the 2022 festive season.

Mpumalanga police are offering a R20k reward for information leading to the arrest of former Takealot manager, Tichana Nyamunda. Image: Stock Photo/ Getty Images & @SAPoliceService/Twitter

The Mpumalanga police took to Twitter to post an image of Tichana Nyamunda and offered the South African public a R20 000 reward for any information that would lead to the successful arrest of Nyamunda.

Ex-Takealot manager steals parcels worth hundreds of thousands

According to police spokesperson Captain Eddie Hall, Nyamunda stole parcels and money from the Takealot offices in Emalahleni when he was acting as a shop manager in December, TimesLIVE reported.

Anyone with information has been advised to contact Detective Sergeant Zwidi Ngwenya of the Witbank detective services at 082 843 2562, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App.

South Africans weigh in on the reward for the arrest of the former Takealot manager

South Africans who think Nyamunda is a foreign national claim he has already left the country, while others called for an increase in the reward amount.

Here is what people are saying:

@BomepomeNovel said:

"He went home already."

@Lethama65968810 added:

"Well done to Tichanda, hoping he is enjoying the fruits of his hard labour in his country Zimbabwe."

@Iviwe_Vuyo_Diko asked:

"How many thousands of Rands?"

Sihle_ZA_ demanded:

"He stole items valued at R640 000. Up the reward admin."

@Ony_McAfee questioned:

"Does Takelot use cash?"

@damajus joked:

"He evidently took a lot. All the best in locating him and hopefully a good portion of the loot."

Police launch manhunt for 3 highly dangerous inmates who escaped while being transported to Emalahleni prison

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that authorities are on the hunt for three very dangerous men who escaped from custody while being transported to a prison in Emalahleni.

Micheal Masimula, Mahlanste Matebane and Lovemore Moshui were in the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court Tuesday, January 24, to face charges of murder, sexual assault, robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition in addition to charges related to a cash-in-transit heist.

The trio escaped on Wednesday, January 25 at 11am while en route to Emalahleni from the courthouse.

