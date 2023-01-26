Three extremely dangerous men are out on the loose after escaping from police custody on Wednesday, January 25

The trio escaped while they were being transported from Groblersdal to a prison in Emalahleni

Police have asked citizens to come forward with any information but cautioned people not to approach the dangerous men

EMALAHLENI - Authorities are on the hunt for three very dangerous men who escaped from custody while being transported to a prison in Emalahleni.

The South African Police Services are on the hunt for three escaped criminals in Emalahleni. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Micheal Masimula, Mahlanste Matebane and Lovemore Moshui were in the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court Tuesday, January 24, to face charges of murder, sexual assault, robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition in addition to charges related to a cash-in-transit heist.

The trio escaped on Wednesday, January 25 at 11am while en route to Emalahleni from the courthouse.

The South African Police Services (Saps) shared images of the three men on its Twitter page and asked members of the community to come forward with any information.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the circumstances of the inmates' escape are still under investigation, but citizens have been cautioned not to approach the men because of how dangerous they are, News24 reported.

South Africans react to the escaped inmates

Citizens are concerned about how the inmates escaped in the first place.

Below are some reactions:

@bilal_actually said:

"How they escaped is what concerns me."

@ZebraRisk asked:

"Was the SAPS driver also arrested for negligence?"

@NoNameHarry2 suggested:

"Check the ANC offices, they could be hiding there."

