The former executive mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse is gunning for Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisens's job

Phalatse made the announcement on Monday, 30 January three days after she was ousted from the mayoral position on

Phalatse and Steenhuisen will go head-to-head for the federal leadership position at the DA's national conference in April

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The former mayor of Joburg, Mpho Phalatse has her sights set on the Democratic Alliance's top job.

Mpho Phalatse will contest for the DA's federal leadership position currently held by John Steenhuisen in April 2023. Image: Luba Lesolle & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Only three days after she was booted from the mayoral position for the second time, Phalatse announced her plan to contest for the position of federal leader on Monday, 30 January.

John Steenhuisen is currently the DA's leader but Phalatse believes that her experience at the helm of the City of Johannesburg will give her an upper hand when leading the opposition party, Power 98.7 reported.

The former Joburg mayor added that the DA needed a more dependable and relatable leader that could lead the party to victory in the 2024 general election.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Phalatse said:

"That victory will only be possible if the DA is a party that people can relate to."

Phalatse will go head-to-head against Steenhusen at the DA's national conference on 1 April 2023, SABC News reported.

South Africans react to Phalatse's plans to become the leader of the DA

South Africans are sceptical that Phalatse will win the top position in the DA.

Here are some comments:

@vukaningcobo19 speculated:

"Mpho Phalatse is just wanting to show biases OF DA before she jumps ship to ActionSA."

@BabalwaPr claimed:

"Mpho Phalatse thinks being smart and educated is enough to challenge the bumbling idiot that is John Steenhuissen. She's mistaken."

@mbulelozomzamns stated:

"Dr Mpho Phalatse is a great leader but I’m disappointed that she seems not to get that the DA and its conservatives will no longer allow any black person to lead DA."

@KingJoeLaw1 added:

"Mpho Phalatse would win hands down against John Steenhuizen if DA was not lily-white."

@MCG_Ndlovu commented:

"Mpho Phalatse has launched her DA Federal leader campaign just in time to be considered for Harvard entry later on in the year. I wonder what she will study."

Malema says EFF is ready to govern SA after 2024 elections, criticises DA for refusing to work with Red Berets

In another story, Briefly News reported that the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, reckons his party is ready to govern South Africa in 2024.

Speaking to journalists after the party's plenary session on Sunday, 29 January, Malema declared that the Red Berets had grown significantly since it was first formed 10 years ago.

The EFF leader believes the growth signifies that his party stands a fighting chance in the 2024 general elections. According to TimesLIVE, analysts and polls have suggested that the ruling African National Congress' (ANC) voter share will decline going into next year's elections season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News