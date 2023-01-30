The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are planning a national shutdown in response to South Africa's loadshedding issues, among others

Party leader Julius Malema announced that the EFF will protest on Monday, 20 March, leaving many confused about date being so far in the distance

The shutdown is in response to loadshedding and unemployment, and also to demand President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Many South Africans are left unimpressed by the EFF's planned national shutdown in response to the country’s growing issues, with loadshedding being the main focus.

The EFF will host a national shutdown in March in response to the country's challenges. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Party leader Julius Malema announced that the EFF would protest on Monday, 20 March. He claims that the shutdown will make #ZumaMustFall look like a “Mickey Mouse” protest.

The leader of the Red Berets said the national shutdown will ensure the country comes to a standstill. He said the streets will only remain open for emergency and essential services.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Malema said the shutdown will call for an immediate end to loadshedding and he encouraged all members of the country to join the protest. The EFF leader said:

“The reason for the national shutdown is to demand the return to electricity and for the resignation of Cyril Ramaphosa is further informed by the following reasons; rising cost of living for all South Africans, rising levels of unemployment and poverty in people,” said Malema.

He added that the shutdown is also in response to unemployment, poverty, increasing crime levels, corruption and collapsing infrastructure. Malema added that the EFF plans to engage with taxi associations to support the protest, according to News24.

Mzansi reacts to EFF’s national shutdown

@Mbidli said:

“Why in March and not sooner?”

@LunganiMhlungu posted:

“Ramaphosa must step down with immediate effect on 20th of March, really? I think that's too far.”

@Bhazmento wrote:

“Why so far? Our problems are pressing.”

@ntsime_manyane commented:

“How silly can this be described they can march all they want without holding the economy and people's livelihood hostage?”

@MilowoMazwane added:

“The energy crisis is honestly not a crisis. It's just a tool used for political scoring.”

EFF Student Command embarks on 16-hour march to demand free education, leaving many annoyed

Briefly News also reported that members of the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) are marching from the party’s headquarters to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The 16-hour-long march began on Wednesday, 25 January to demand free education for tertiary students. The protesters plan to hand over a memorandum of demands on Thursday, 26 January as the march will continue into the night.

Part of the EFFSC’s demands includes cancelling all student debt, free registration, allowing walk-in applications, increasing NSFAS allowances and the end of loadshedding in educational facilities, clinics and hospitals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News