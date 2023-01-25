Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) members are embarking on a 16-hour-long march

The march from the party’s headquarters to the Union Buildings is to address concerns of tertiary students

The deputy president of EFFSC Mzukisi Mnothoza said the march will address the challenges that students face

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) are marching from the party’s headquarters to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Members of the EFF Student Command are embarking on a 16-hour march for free education. Image: @EFFStudents

The 16-hour-long march began on Wednesday, 25 January to demand free education for tertiary students. The protesters plan to hand over a memorandum of demands on Thursday, 26 January as the march will continue into the night.

Part of the EFFSC’s demands includes cancelling all student debt, free registration, allowing walk-in applications, increasing NSFAS allowances and the end of loadshedding in educational facilities, clinics, and hospitals.

The deputy president of the party’s student command Mzukisi Mnothoza said the march will address the challenges that students face. He told EWN that the demonstration was one of the many measures taken by the party.

Mnothoza said part of the reason for the march from Johannesburg to the Union Buildings would be to question the historical debt to be resolved.

Citizens took to social media to react to the on-going march, with many saying free education is not a viable option in the country.

Mzansi reacts to EFF march

Elsa Snyders said:

“You want everything for free. Ask all the politicians to pay for the studies! You have to work to get somewhere!”

Janine Filmer wrote:

“There is no such thing as free education. Someone somewhere is paying for it.”

Marisa Wilson commented:

“Who fits the bill for this? Focus more on the foundation phase so kids can learn to read and write properly first.”

Lianda Coetzee posted:

“EFF trying to be relevant again.”

Ebrahim Bhikoo added:

“EFF is good for nothing. Fight the ANC for failing this country. The more people lose their job the less taxes there is to support anything in this country.”

EFF welcomes decision to grant Sassa beneficiaries instant NSFAS funding, leaving Mzansi divided

Briefly News also reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) welcomed the decision to automatically provide tertiary education funding for recipients of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants.

The party said the move was long overdue and that it was a great victory for the betterment of the country and the lives of South Africans. Members said that learners receiving grants should never have been required to prove their poverty to qualify for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funds.

According to a statement released by the Red Berets, EFF leader Julius Malema often spoke out against the “idiotic and humiliating” process that NSFAS and high education institutions used to vet learners.

Source: Briefly News