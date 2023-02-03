Julius Malema is not impressed with Magistrate Twanet Oliver's refusal to recuse herself from his firearms-related case

Oliver dismissed the application for recusal, stating that accusations of bias are unfounded

The EFF leader told crowds gathered to support him that the case was nothing more than an attempt to intimidate him

EAST LONDON - Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema's attempt to get Magistrate Twanet Oliver to recuse herself from his firearms-related case has ended in disappointment.

Julius Malema has lashed out after his application for the recusal of Magistrate Twanet Oliver was dismissed.

Source: UGC

Malema accused the magistrate of bias and taking a prosecutorial role while questioning a state witness during their testimony.

Magistrate Oliver dismissed Malema's application for recusal, stating that a reasonable person would not perceive a line of questioning that follows court processes as biased reporting.

Oliver said:

"The presumed bias is unfounded. The application to recuse myself in this matter is refused."

The Red Berets leader did not take kindly to the magistrate dismissing his case, and lashed out to a crowd of supporters who were gathered outside the East London Regional Court, TimesLIVE reported.

Julius Malema slams AfriForum, says he won't stand for intimidation

Malema slammed the case as nothing more than an attempt of intimidation by lobby group AfriForum, which brought the charges against him.

Malema declared:

“This is a blatant attempt to intimidate me, but I will never die on my knees, but with my boots on. I will never surrender to criminals or cowards.”

The EFF leader and his bodyguard, Addrian Snyman, are facing charges related to Malema allegedly firing a rifle during the EFF's fifth anniversay celebration in 2018, News24 reported.

South Africans want the law to take its course without Malema's interference

Citizens applauded the magistrate for standing her ground. Below are some reactions:

@Dunckie commented:

"Ah well another appeal on the horizon. Why the hell did I not pursue a career in the legal field. Work does not run out!"

@gcume_akhile added"

"Good, there was no merit in that application."

@Bulenani2 claimed:

"Judicial officers must stand their ground, not be intimidated by toyi-toying public."

@English36819317 said:

"Now get on with the case."

@atopinions predicted:

"The EFF's insults and threats to judiciary is loading. Just wait to see."

@DSikeyi suggested:

"This boy must just face the music that's all, he mustn't come with poor and dirty tricks here."

