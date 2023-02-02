Former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution against Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan has been postponed once again

The case was postponed to accommodate the outcome of Maughan's application to have the prosecution set aside

Frustrated South Africans are fed up with the delays and are beginning to question the justice system

PIETERMARITZBURG - South African have had enough of former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of State Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution case against Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer was postponed again. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg postponed that case to 4 August in under one minute, sending citizens over the edge.

South Africans are now wondering if the justice system has become a playground for SA's elite to flex their power.

According to News24, the matter was postponed to accommodate Maughan's bid to have the private prosecution thrown out.

The former president started his private prosecution case against the state advocate and the journalist in October 2022. Zuma is accusing Downer and Maughan of disclosing his confidential medical documents to members of the public in contravention of the National Prosecuting Act, EWN reported.

South Africans voice their frustrations about the constantly postponed private prosecution

Citizens are at their wit's end with Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Downer and Maughan and are now questioning SA's entire justice system.

This is what people are saying:

Donald McDonald said:

"There is a need to overhaul this South African judiciary because they serve what is in the interest of politics than what is the in the interest of justice."

Henry Eksteen griped:

"Wonderful! Another postponement! Congratulations to our judiciary for Another great postponement achievement!"

Patrick Rebombo scoffed:

"What a joke country, Zuma will never attend his court trial in his lifetime."

Aleksandar Bulović complained:

"All these postponements are an injustice."

Gerrie Claassen exclaimed:

"Our Judiciary is a circus!"

Brian Ferreira commented:

"The ANC's finest. The very best person they could find to be our glorious leader. Still spending our money with wild abandon."

Zuma tells ConCourt he’s grateful to Arthur Fraser for “life-saving” decision to grant him medical parole

In a related story, Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma seems grateful for former National Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser's decision to grant him medical parole.

In court papers filed at the Constitutional Court, Zuma stated that if Fraser had not made that decision, he might not be alive to file an affidavit.

In his affidavit, Zuma called Fraser's leadership exemplary, which is "required under the constitution," reports TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly News