The deputy leader of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene is heading into the council chambers of the City of Johannesburg

Kunene will be sworn in as a councillor, but there is also an indication that he will head up a portfolio in the mayoral committee

South Africans are concerned about the calibre of politicians who are getting positions in the metro council and foresee disaster in Joburg

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg's new council is taking shape, and Patriotic Alliance Deputy Leader Kenny Kunune is set to take a seat in the metro's chambers.

The Deputy leader of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene, will be joining the council of the City of Johannesburg. Image: @adovovBerryRoux & stock image

Source: UGC

Kunene assertion in the City of Johannesburg will reportedly not stop there as rumours are circulating that the PA deputy will join the mayoral committee heading up the transport portfolio.

The PA deputy leader may have a colleague following him into the mayoral committee.TimesLIVE reports that there are signs that PA member Anthea Natasha will take up the human settlements portfolio.

Heralded as the kingmakers in the city, the PA has received from its new coalition partners what the Democratic Alliance refused before the motion of confidence in Mpho Phalatse.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Some have claimed that the DA lost control of the metro because it refused to give the PA two MMC positions in return for a vote for the former mayor, SowetanLIVE reported.

Phalatse was booted, and a coalition between the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and minority parties swiftly took over, with Thapelo Amad as the new mayor.

The coalition is now negotiating how to co-govern and bring stability to the metro.

South Africans don't foresee anything good coming out of the new coalition government in the City of Johannesburg

Citizens are anxious about how the Johannesburg council is shaping up. This is what South Africans had to say:

@tazer25 pointed out:

"EFF is in a coalition with a man (PA) they took to court & accused of hate speech. EFF is calling for a shutdown & removal of their coalition partner's party leader (ANC). Yoh! A coalition of undesirables."

@PeterBeckenstra said:

"Ready for the circus to begin."

@MaleselaB2 claimed:

"Sushi will be eaten off others here. I'm afraid."

@BrummerMakgata complained:

"Chop & change #NoServicedelivery."

@Mahleka9 added:

"This country is a joke."

Jabulani Mazibuko commented:

"It's now time for service delivery if this local government unity fails then I don't know now."

Bronwen Summersgill joked:

"South African politics should be a series. We'd stay glued to our TVs and even pay the TV license."

James Saltana added:

"Honestly speaking, the current Johannesburg mayor is not in charge, he was just told to appoint Kenny as an MMC."

Kenny Kunene refuses to accept hate speech verdict for calling Julius Malema a cockroach, SA in stitches

In another story, Briefly News reported that businessman and politician Kenny Kunene slammed the ruling that found him guilty of hate speech and says he plans to appeal it.

This comes after he was dragged to court for calling Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema a cockroach and a little frog. Kunene called the Red Berets' commander out for being a "thin-skinned" bully.

The Johannesburg High Court ordered the businessman to issue a public apology to Malema and retract the comments made in 2021. According to TimesLIVE, Kunene said while he respects the courts, he believes the judgement handed down to him was wrong.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News