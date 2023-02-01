Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene plans to appeal the judgement handed down in the Johannesburg high court

The businessman was found guilty of hate speech after calling Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema a cockroach

Kunene also slammed Malema for insulting others while being unable to take it himself, leaving many social media users in stitches

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman and politician Kenny Kunene slammed the ruling that found him guilty of hate speech and says he plans to appeal it.

PA deputy Kenny Kunene has refused to apologise for calling Julius Malema a cockroach.

This comes after he was dragged to court for calling Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema a cockroach and a little frog. Kunene has been called out the Red Berets’ commander for being a “thin-skinned” bully.

The Johannesburg high court ordered the businessman to issue a public apology to Malema and retract the original statement he made in 2021. According to TimesLIVE, Kunene said while he respects the courts, he believes the judgement handed down to him was wrong.

He said he has faith that the Supreme Court of Appeal will overturn the high court’s decision. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy also said it was hypocritical of Malema to insult others but not be insulted.

Kunene also slammed Malema for taking him to the Equality Court when he proudly sings the “Kill the Boer” song. He added the EFF leader “spews violence” from his mouth frequently.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) is still contemplating criminally charging the PA deputy, according to News24.

Mzansi reacts to Julius Malema and Kenny Kunene’s legal drama

@CT06389823 said:

“Julius is just a mouth. Let him have a boxing match with Kenny. Julius won’t last 20 seconds. He is too weak.”

@latissimusdor14 commented:

“So, Kunene will have to apologize to a cockroach for calling it as such.”

@Thami37 added:

“Thank God the courts took a break from being captured.”

EFF welcomes Kunene hate speech ruling, Mzansi baffled by the hypocrisy: “Julius always call people names”

Briefly News also reported that the EFF has welcomed the Johannesburg High Court's finding that Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene is guilty of hate speech against EFF leader Julius Malema.

Kunene landed in hot water when he called Malema a frog and a cockroach during a televised interview in 2018.

In a statement posted on the party's Twitter feed, the EFF celebrated the court ruling, claiming it was the “correct and logical finding.”

