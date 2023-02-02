The Economic Freedom Fighters in Limpopo have released a statement welcoming the arrest of a DA councillor

The party alleges that the opposition party's councillor pointed a gun at one of their own during a council meeting

Cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the pointing of a firearm were opened at the local police station

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

LIMPOPO - Things allegedly got a bit hairy between councillors from the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The EFF in Limpopo says it is pleased a DA councillor was arrested tor allegedly pointing a gun at an EFF council member. Image: GULSHAN KHAN & stock image

Source: Getty Images

According to the EFF in Limpopo, a DA councillor was arrested after allegedly attempting to kill an EFF councillor from the Fetakgomo-Tubatse Local Municipality on Tuesday, 31 January.

In a press release published on Twitter, the Red Berets claimed that the DA councillor was particularly belligerent during a council meeting and hurled insults at EFF councillors.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The EFF councillor was reportedly vocal during the opposition party member's attacks, which the EFF claimed made him a target. The DA councillor allegedly followed the EFF member to the bathroom and pointed a firearm at him.

The Red Berets added that cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm were opened at the Apel Police Station.

The DA councillor is reportedly due to appear before the Sekhukhune Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 2 February.

Briefly News reached out to the South African Police Services for confirmation of the arrest. At the time of publication, SAPS had yet to respond.

EFF backS Leader Julius Malema in ongoing firearm case

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema has applied to have the judge presiding over his firearm case recused from the trial.

EFF spokesperson, Sinawo Tambo said the party is fully behind its leader claiming that Judge Twannet Olivier is compromised because Oliver made a witness change their statement from their initial testimony, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans react to the arrest of the DA councillor

Citizens are divided by the EFF's allegation against the DA councillor.

Below are some comments:

@CarolineMoloto3 exclaimed:

"Hebanna!"

@thacleodon claimed:

"Bringing a gun shows he planned this. The full might of the law, please."

@ZA_Nyamazane commented:

"It is always petty political cases that bring us before the court, never serious crimes, but we are still called a party of thugs."

@Zav90363167 added

"When is the bail hearing? The EFF talks violence, but when the EFF is met with violence the EFF don't like it and releases nonsense statements."

@ozoneblue67 joked:

"One has to feel sorry for the poor EFF they are such a gentle harmless group of peace-loving pacificists."

@ckahya76 asked:

When will you strongly condemn the violent actions of your leader and members at the EFF? Or is it only violence when someone stands up to the EFF? Hypocrites!

Kenny Kunene refuses to accept hate speech verdict for calling Julius Malema a cockroach, SA in stitches

In another story, Briefly News reported that businessman and politician Kenny Kunene slammed the ruling that found him guilty of hate speech and says he plans to appeal it.

This comes after he was dragged to court for calling Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema a cockroach and a little frog. Kunene has been called the Red Berets’ commander out for being a “thin-skinned” bully.

The Johannesburg High Court ordered the businessman to issue a public apology to Malema and retract the original statement he made in 2021. According to TimesLIVE, Kunene said while he respects the courts, he believes the judgement handed down to him was wrong.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News