Former President Jacob Zuma has expressed gratitude to Arthur Fraser for deciding to grant him medical parole

Zuma sang Fraser's praise in his court affidavit to the Constitutional Court, saying he wouldn't be alive if he was not released early

South Africans are upset at Zuma's latest remarks, with many people saying he should go back to jail

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma seems grateful for former National Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser's decision to grant him medical parole.

Former President Jacob Zuma says he is grateful to Arthur Fraser for granting him medical parole. Images: Simon Mania & @_AfricanSoil

In court papers filed at the Constitutional Court, Zuma stated that if Fraser had not made that decision he might not be alive to file an affidavit.

In his affidavit, Zuma called Fraser's leadership exemplary "that is required under the constitution," reports TimesLIVE.

Correctional Services does not want to send Zuma back to jail

The current Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale approached the ConCourt to appeal the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision declaring Zuma's medical parole unlawful and ordering him back to prison.

In his motivation to keep Zuma out of jail, Thobakgale argued that the decision to grant Zuma medical parole involves the use of public power, reports EWN.

He also contended that the medical parole issue is about the interpretation and application of the Correctional Services Act. Thobakgale added that the matter also raises the question of the commissioner's powers to grant medical parole despite a negative recommendation from the medical parole board.

In 2021, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for contempt of court after refusing to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. Zuma only served two months of that sentence before he was granted medical parole.

The Democratic Alliance and other civil society took the matter to the Pretoria High Court, which stated that Fraser's decision was unlawful and illegal.

South Africans react to Zuma's recent comments

South Africans were less than enthused to read that Zuma sang Fraser's praises. Many people are upset because they believe Fraser's decision was an abuse of power.

Read what they had to say:

@beetle_1946 said:

"What's exemplary about it? He lied. Look. You still walking around as healthy as I am. And I'm not too far off being 80 years old. This one should return to jail but we have a president who is afraid of his own shadow. This while whistle-blowers stand up for what is right."

@CMarkBen said:

"It was a complete abuse of authority. Fraser should be in the same cell as Zuma."

@LyndaJane8 said:

"What a joke this man lied and his pal lied as well."

@AbutiJosef said:

"Isn't he afraid of going to jail, kanti? Ohh, he doesn't want to return to jail but intends to send Cyril to prison? Mara, this guy."

@Amplitorque said:

"I would have thought that he would be praising the medical team who took care of him whilst in prison than praising someone who didn't even examine him for the sickness. To praise the prison official for saving his life is grossly perfidious and iniquitous."

@RoyLaubscher said:

"This man is untouchable. He is above the law."

Jacob Zuma is officially a free man, Department of Correctional Services confirms 15-month sentence is expired

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that 7 October 2022 officially marks the end of former President Jacob Zuma's 15-month sentence for being in contempt of court.

Zuma was sentenced on 15 June 2021 after he failed to appear at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry on numerous occasions. On 8 July 2021, Zuma handed himself over to the police and was kept at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility, reports News24.

A few months later, on 5 September, Zuma was released on medical parole by former National Commissioner of the Correctional Services Arthur Fraser, known as Zuma's ally.

