The Economic Freedom Fighters says sending former President Jacob Zuma back to prison is not ideal

The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Zuma's application to have his medical parole declared lawful and confirmed that it was unlawful

South Africans do not seem to share the same opinion on what should happen to Msholozi, with some saying there's no point in sending him back

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters are not happy with the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision to send former President Jacob Zuma back to prison. Some South Africans agree with the party.

The EFF says Jacob Zuma should not be sent back to prison following the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling. Images: Michele Spatari & Mike Hutchings

Zuma was dealt another legal blow when the SCA reiterated the High Court's ruling that his medical parole was indeed invalid, illegal and unconstitutional.

Zuma, along with former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser, applied for a leave of appeal; however, that application was dismissed on Monday, 21 November, according to EWN.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo stated that the Red Berets see no point in sending an 80-year-old man to prison, but they also believe that the judgement should be respected.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Tambo stated that inmates are sent to prison for rehabilitation purposes but sending Zuma to jail would not serve that purpose. The EFF and the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal believe that the Msholozi should be allowed to enjoy his freedom.

South Africans seem to have opposing views on whether Zuma should o back to jail and finish his 15-month sentence. Some believe he should be allowed to enjoy his freedom, while others say the law should take its course.

Here are some comments:

@muimbi_princem said:

"Allow the law to take its course. Take him back, and this time no that nonsense of prison hospitals. Faking illness and stuff, he has to wear orange overalls just like other prisoners and be in the cell, not comfort on hospital beds. Zuma must go back to jail, period."

@NtimaneStan said:

"He served his term, DA can go and have tea with ubaba."

@sechabachippa said:

"The EFF is missing the part where the law was not followed & now must be corrected. It's no longer about rehabilitation but enforcing the law. Let him appeal it if he feels hard done by this process, the EFF can join him in court."

@caswellraseleka said:

"If that happens, another unrest will happen, and there will be chaos."

ANC KZN confident that Zuma will not return to jail, Mzansi fears disorder if he does: "Unrest is looming"

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress in Kwa-Zulu Natal is confident that former president Jacob Zuma will be sent back to jail regardless of the Supreme Court of Appeals ruling that was granted unlawfully.

There are anxieties online from South African citizens who fear the worst if Zuma is sent back to jail.

Some people speculate that there will be unrest across the nation, similar to what happened in July 2021 when the former president was arrested for refusing to appear before the Zondo commission, The Conversation reported.

