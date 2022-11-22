The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal doesn't think that Jacob Zuma will return to jail

This after the Supreme Court of Appeals ruled that the former president was awarded medical parole unlawfully

Despite the ANC in KZN's confidence that Zuma won't see the inside of a cell, many South Africans worry about widespread unrest if he does

DURBAN - The African National Congress in Kwa-Zulu Natal is confident that former president Jacob Zuma will be sent back to jail regardless of the Supreme Court of Appeals ruling that was granted unlawfully.

The ANC in KZN says it is confident that Jacob Zuma won't go back to jail, but South Africans fear unrest if Zuma does. Image: GULSHAN KHAN & RAJESH JANTILAL

Source: Getty Images

There are anxieties online from South African citizens who fear the worst if Zuma is sent back to jail. Some people speculate that there will be unrest across the nation, similar to what happened in July 2021 when the former president was arrested for refusing to appear before the Zondo commission, The Conversation reported.

In light of concerns about what will happen if the former president is arrested, KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo said the provincial leaders believe that acting national correctional services commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale would rule that the time Zuma spent on parole was time served.

Speaking to News24, Mtolo said that while the SCA ruling declared Zum's release on parole as unlawful, it also reverted power to Thobakgale, who can decide if Zuma is to return to prison or not.

Perhaps this is why the ANC in KZN assured there would be no unrest. Mtolo confidently said:

"There are no concerns of any violence flaring up,"

South Africans weigh in on the possibility of Zuma returning to jail

Some South Africans agreed with the ANC in KZN that Zuma would not return to jail, while others expressed concerns about what would happen if he did.

Here are some reactions:

Siphiwe86298478 claimed:

"This country should have burned after Chris Hani's assassination. So if it burns now, it would be long overdue."

@Bhekabk commented:

"This is a joke for SA Judiciary. Just imagine."

@Zee073 joked:

"Guys, don't leave me behind this time when there's looting."

@TawanaM14 warned:

"They must TRY!"

@jaybo_1 added:

"Here comes an early "shopping/looting spree" for KZN."

@Cool_guyJsomtin speculated:

"November is filled with action... And we still have 2 weeks left in it."

Zuma alludes to Ramaphosa being untouchable, claiming police fear him, says ANC must voice corruption concerns

In related news, Briefly News reported that Former President Jacob Zuma aimed another shot and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Zuma claimed that the fact police hadn't arrested Ramaphosa showed that they feared the president, suggesting that Ramaphosa was untouchable.

The former president made the claim while addressing African National Congress members at a political education event in Philippi, Cape Town, on Saturday, 19 November. In true Zuma fashion, the embattled former president led a chorus of Mshini Wam while ANC branch members sang and danced along.

Zuma also called on ANC branches to speak up about corruption which would include seeking further clarification about the Phala Phala burglary scandal that has enshrouded President Ramaphosa in controversy, SowetanLIVE reported.

Source: Briefly News