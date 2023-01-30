The Economic Freedom Fighters want Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe to answer for his alleged state capture crimes

Julius Malema has instructed the Red Berets' lawyers to institute private prosecution against Mantashe for security upgrades that were paid for by Bosasa

The energy minister claimed during the State Capture commission that he wasn't aware that Bosasa paid for the security upgrades

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF is gunning for the ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe over security upgrades installed at three of his properties.

The Red Berets' leader, Julius Malema, has instructed the party's lawyers to institute private prosecution against Gwede Mantashe over the installation of security cameras on Bosasa's dime.

During the explosive State Capture Inquiry in 2021, ex-Bosasa COO Angelo Angrizzi and former employee Richard le Roux told the commission that the mineral resources and energy minister was one of the influential politicians the company targeted.

However, Manstashe firmly denied that he knew Bosasa was bankrolling the security upgrades to his homes in Boksburg and the Eastern Cape.

The energy minister claimed that his head of security at the time, Mzonke Nyakaza, was in charge of general security. Mantashe insisted that he wasn't in the know about the details of the agreement between Nyakaza and former Bosasa employee, Papa Leshabane, News24 reported.

Mantashe added that Leshabane was a family friend and that he didn't view him as a representative of Bosasa when Leshabane offered to pay for the security upgrades.

The State Capture Commission led by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ultimately found that Mantashe may have a case to answer to for the installation of the security cameras.

The energy minister's insistence of his innocence has not swayed Malema and the EFF in its pursuit of justice for state capture-related corruption.

Malema questioned why the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was stalling charging Mantashe in light of the "overwhelming evidence" against him, SABC News reported.

Malema declared:

"If they don’t want to charge Gwede, they must issue that non-prosecuting letter... We want Gwede prosecuted."

South Africans react to the EFF's plan to have Mantashe publicly prosecuted

South Africans shared their views of the Red Berets' plans to prosecute Energy Minister Mantashe.

Below are some comments:

@nowhatsyourna10 said:

"Crooks vs crook..."

@Motsama13151927 asked:

"Can they do the same for VBS looters?"

@LuckyZu90002500 speculated:

"Now we see the results of the Tea Party, first it was President Cyril Ramaphosa who was privately prosecuted and now Cde Gwede Mantashe, the ANC Chairperson. We See You."

@FreeSpi99240622 suggested:

"They should all sue each other."

@Martini06031747 commented:

"It's always criminals that run to prosecute people. Ja neh."

@ntembekoS added:

"First test for the ANC National Working Committee to show if renewal is not just a slogan."

