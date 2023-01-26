The African National Congress (ANC) accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of trying to divide the ruling party

ANC Youth League’s Nonceba Mhlauli believes the protest was an attack on the party’s national chairperson Gwede Mantashe

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Western Cape accused the DA’s march of being a publicity stunt for the 2024 elections

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) believes the #PowerToThePeopleMarch was orchestrated to divide the ruling party.

Members of the opposition party, Democratic Alliance (DA), marched to the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House on Wednesday, January 25. The march was in response to the country’s energy crisis as loadshedding continues to be experienced.

However, the ANC believes the protest was an attack on the party’s national chairperson and Minister of Minerals and Energy Gwede Mantashe.

Convenor of the ANC Youth League Task Team Nonceba Mhlauli said the liberals wanted to redirect attention from the Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to Mantashe, SABC News reported.

Mhlauli said the DA was trying to divide the ANC with a factional and economic interest in the renewable energy lobby. The convenor added that the lobby will never work in the country.

Meanwhile, the ANC's Western Cape coordinator Ronaldo Nalumango accused the DA’s march of being a publicity stunt for the 2024 elections. He slammed the ruling party for protesting in Gauteng while allegedly not fulfilling its role as the governing party in the Western Cape, EWN reported.

Mzansi fed up with ANC’s accusations

Mafikizolo Ndlovu said:

“They really are out of logic, it is actually depleted.”

Jane Pohl commented:

“ANC are the pits, full of promises but nothing is done.”

Lolo Makgatho posted:

“So the ANC is still in the dark, they haven't seen the light, yet. It's not about them it is about our country.”

Lizo Dikana wrote:

“No matter how divided the ANC is but come election day they always come triumphant, they've got so much time to waste.”

Jan Venter added:

“What a load of rubbish the ANC has divided themselves. Everyone wants to be in power in order to upgrade their own standards of living. The energy crisis in SA affects all citizens, we are the ones that are suffering.”

