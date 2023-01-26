Despite disagreeing with the #PowerToThePeopleMarch, the African National Congress Youth League wants Minister Pravin Gordhan redeployed

Members of the ANCYL expressed anger over the DA’s march to Luthuli House but called for Ramaphosa to make changes to his Cabinet

DA leader John Steenhuisen said that the ANC was the root cause of loadshedding and failed to respond to the problem due to poor leadership

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) believes that the party should not be blamed for loadshedding but called for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to be redeployed.

Members of the ANCYL believe that Minister Pravin Gordhan should be redeployed. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Members of the ANCYL expressed anger over the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) march to Luthuli House in protest of loadshedding and cadre deployment to the cabinet. Despite condemning the opposition party’s actions, ANCYL members called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to make changes to his Cabinet.

The league’s convener Nonceba Mhlauli spoke to Eyewitness News amid the march and said the DA’s claims were wrong. She said there was no form of ANC cadre deployment in Eskom or its board.

Mhlauli called for Gordhan to be removed from the public enterprises’ portfolio. The ANCYL also has plans to march to Eskom’s headquarters in response to the ongoing power outages.

Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen said that the ANC was the root cause of loadshedding. He said citizens have been unable to cook, study or get hot water due to 15 years of power cuts.

Steenhuisen claimed that the ANC knew about Eskom’s problems in 1998 but failed to address them. He added that the Medupi and Kusile power stations remain incomplete because of poor leadership and corruption within the ranks of the ANC, the Mail & Guardian reported.

Mzansi calls for Minister Pravin Gordhan to retire

@sirboring_26 said:

“They must call for his retirement. He reached the expiration date already. He must be home with his great grandkids.”

@VendaVendor commented:

“Haibo? Retirement was not an option?”

@MatthewsMaphal1 posted:

“He should be redeployed to a retirement home.”

@liz630202 wrote:

“Anyone over 60 must be re-deployed to the retirement home.”

@bjuta0214 added:

“Redeployed? The guy must spend time with his family now.”

