ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has come to the defence of Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe

Mbalula said Mantashe complained that some ANC members were attacking him for defending the use of coal as SA's main energy source

The SG took aim at ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom for openly criticising the energy minister

JOHANNESBURG - The Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula wants ANC members to close ranks around Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula calls on ANC members to protect Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Image: Papi Morake & Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

Mantashe allegedly confided in the SG claiming that some party members criticised him for defending the use of coal as South Africa's main power source.

The energy minister is a strong proponent of continuing to generate power from coal amid a push for a shift to renewable energy in the nation.

In fact, Mantashe last year insisted that coal would remain king in South Africa, in direct opposition to President Cyril Ramaphosa's bid to transition the country's energy mix, News24 reported.

According to Mbalula, Mantashe complained that people were after him and seemed as though he had no hope. The SG added that Manstahe was under attack from liberals who are using the energy issue to disparage the energy minister.

The ANC secretary-general singled out the former tourism minister and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom for being vocal with his opinions about Mantashe's response to the just energy transition, TimesLIVE reported.

In reference to Hanekom, Mbalula said:

‘This is how you want to thank us in retirement, that you have an opinion about Mantashe?"

South Africans react to Mbalula defence of Gwede Mantashe

Citizens weighed in on Mbalula's call to protect Mantashe on social media. Here are some comments.

@Ntobek0 claimed:

"Mantashe or no Mantashe, coal is part of the energy solution in the SA context, not just during this crisis."

@02nyc1 commented:

"Mantashe needs to retire."

@Koketso29683592 added:

"Mbalula is singing for his supper."

@ShaunLamberg stated:

"Why, he is the reason we are in this mess, time to take ownership and own up to your failures or hand over the reins to someone that is competent. Not difficult."

@Feikemanagement posted:

"If you vote ANC, you are a direct threat to this country."

Source: Briefly News