Paul Mashatile is set to take over the position of Deputy President of South Africa from David Mabuza

The ANC in Gauteng has made the decision to make way for Mashatile, so he can be sworn back into Parliament

Some have speculated that this move signals the end of the political road for outgoing Deputy President David Mabuza

JOHANNESBURG - The Deputy President of the African National Congress Paul Mashatile is well on his way to taking over as Deputy President of South Africa.

The ANC has set the wheels in motion for Paul Mashatile to take over as deputy president of South Africa. Image: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the ruling party's national officials decided that Mashatile must head back to work in parliament after he left the government to take up the position of treasurer-general of Luthuli house.

According to SABC News, the ANC's provincial structure in Gauteng has rearranged its province to a national list so that the deputy president can be sworn in as a member of parliament.

Mashatile was elected President Cyril Ramaphosa's second-in-command during the ANC's 55th national elective conference in December 2023.

After the incumbent deputy president's there were calls for Ramaphosa to reshuffle his executive to make way for new NEC members including Mashatile, EWN reported.

At the time, the former ANC treasurer-general said there was room in the ANC and the country's governments for two deputies. However, that no longer seems to be an option as the ruling party have set the wheels into motion for Mashatile to take over completely.

As for what next is on the cards for the outgoing Deputy President David Mabuza, there has been much speculation. Some claim that this is the end of the political road for David Mabuza.

