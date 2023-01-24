Former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary general Godrich Gardee slammed protestors who snatched an official’s wig

A video has been doing its rounds on social media of a woman from the African National Congress being mocked

While many agree with the politician, others believe that the ANC brought the mistreatment of members upon itself

JOHANNESBURG - While many found the viral video of a woman from the African National Congress (ANC) having her wig snatched humorous, former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary general Godrich Gardee did not share the same sentiments.

EFF's Godrich Gardee called for an end to gender-based violence after an ANC member had her wig snatched. Image: Phill Magakoe & @Patricia_Bantom

He slammed protesters for grabbing the wig off the woman and running away during a demonstration. In the viral video, the official chased after the protestor as the crowd could be heard laughing.

Taking to Twitter, Gardee condemned the incident and said citizens should shun those who humiliate women.

“You do not need to be a victim of gender-based violence to appreciate that women abuse is not a tool of war or opposition politics and protest. Currently there is a war on women’s bodies,” he said.

While many agree with the politician, others believe that the ANC brought the mistreatment of members upon itself.

TimesLIVE reported that one person said removing the wigs of ANC women should be normalised.

Mzansi reacts to wig snatching incident

Eddie Nyawo said:

“Inhuman indeed but I guess politicians are responsible for this mayhem. People are very angry and desperate on the ground. The moment they learn the truth will be the time Africa stands. It’s not ANC but all political parties, corruption and favouritism prevails in all of them.”

Moreshka Lebona wrote:

“People are tired of ANC but snatching wigs is not the answer. The only real solution is to make your mark on the ballot box.”

Daniel Hlaliwe Mkombe posted:

“They can’t be fed up with what they voted for.”

Pravesh Bhoodram commented:

“It's going to happen more often. People are fed up with the ANC and poor service delivery.”

Jake Sithembiso Manzini added:

“Auntie's dignity left with the wig, but I think she was due for a new one.”

