An ANC Member of Parliament, Sibusiso Kula has appeared in the Orkney Magistrate Court for allegedly stabbing his wife to death

The EFF and ANC attended Kula's first appearance in court and have spoken out in opposition to the MP receiving bail

The case of premeditated murder has been postponed until January 27 and Kula will remain in custody until then

NORTH WEST - The Economic Freedom Fighters and the African National Congress were at the Orkney Magistrate Court on Monday, January 23, for the appearance of an ANC MP accused of brutally murdering his wife.

In an unusual show of camaraderie across the political aisle, both political parties called for Sibusiso Kula not to be granted bail. The Economic Freedom Fighters took to Twitter to call on the National Prosecuting Authority to vehemently oppose Kula's bail application.

The ANC MP is accused of the murder of his 31-year-old wife, Jennifer Kula. The young woman died on November 27, 2022, after she was stabbed multiple times in the couple's home in Kanana, North West.

Kula was arrested on Friday, January 20, two months after the murder of his wife.

Speaking to EWN, Jennifer's sister, Mampotseng Mohlomi said that the couple's marriage was rough and her sister allegedly had a tough life during her relationship with Kula.

The ANC's spokesperson in the North West, Tumelo Maruping called for justice for the late Jennifer and also called for Kula to step down from his duties as an MP in accordance with the parties step aside rule.

The case against Kula was postponed until January 27 because of interruptions caused by loadshedding. The accused will remain behind bars until a formal bail application can be made.

South Africans react to the arrest of the ANC MP

South Africans are demanding justice for the murder of Jennifer Kula.

Below are some reactions:

@_TheRuleOfLaw claimed:

"It is reported that he killed his woman because she wanted to divorce him."

@FaredaVandeKaap added:

"I will be amazed if #ANCMP #SibusisoKula, accused of murdering his wife, does NOT have a record of #GBV against her - regardless of whether he was ever charged of this in court!"

@_bsspotter1 commented:

"The arrogance on his face. Poster pic of ANC attitude."

@thasveermaraj08 demanded:

"Throw [away] the key, let him rot."

