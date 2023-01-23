The African National Congress has a new provincial chairperson who is outside of Ace Magashule's reach of influence

Mxolisi Dukwana was elected on Sunday, January 22, beating out Magashule's ally, Sisi Ntombela

Some party delegates protested when the results were announced, claiming the numbers do not add up

BLOEMFONTEIN - Mxolisi Dukwana has been elected as the new African National (ANC) Chairperson in the Free State.

The ANC in the Free State has elected Mxolisi Dukwana as the new provincial chairperson loosening Magashule's grip on the province. Image: @kgmadisa/Twitter & Mlungisi Louw/Getty Images

Dukwana clenched victory over incumbent Sisi Ntombela on Sunday, January 22 and according to party activists and an analyst, the win has cemented President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan to renew the ANC.

According to a political analyst from the University of the Free State, Professor Sethulego Matebesi, Dukwana's victory was a watershed moment because it is the first time former ANC former secretary-general Ace Magashule would not have influence in the province since 1994.

Dukwana set himself as a rival to Magashule by being vocal about his reign in the Free State. The newly elected Free State chair was an MEC at the time and Magashule responded by firing him.

According to SowetanLIVE, Dukwana resigned as a member of the provincial legislature soon after he was fired because Magashule allegedly created a situation where it was impossible for him to work as an MPL.

Ntombela, who is reportedly Magashule's ally, gracefully accepted her loss and congratulated Dukwana on his victory. There were reportedly some objections when the results were announced, with some party delegates complaining that the numbers did not add up.

Regardless, the former chair vowed to rally behind the new chairperson adding that Dukwana should work to unite the ANC in the Free State, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans react to the election of a new chairperson in the Free State

Citizens shared their opinions of Dukwana's victory on social media. Below are some comments:

@stan_aphane commented:

"Some people think that they are untouchable when things are going their way, forgetting that there are no permanent friends in politics."

@kelvin35494969 claimed:

"This means Ace Magashule is on his own now when the Free State steps out of his shoes."

@amabhangalalanw congratulated:

"Renewal. All the best tat' uDukwana."

@MoloiZodwa celebrated:

"Good riddance to first-class rubbish, Acebestos is no more!"

@EliasJoji added:

"Good to see all puppets were beaten at the conference. What they have been doing to others is heartbreaking."

