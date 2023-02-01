The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) national shutdown planned for Monday, 20 March has raised eyebrows

Many took to social media to express confusion about the date of the protest, with some saying urgent action is needed

The Red Berets will lead the march to the union building in an attempt to force President Cyril Ramaphosa out of office

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned national shutdown is gaining some serious attention on social media.

South Africans believe the EFF should hold the national shutdown urgently. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

While many have welcomed the political party’s protest others believe the date is a cause for concern. The party believes the march will put pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

Following Malema’s announcement, #NationalShutdown has gained tons of support online.

Red Berets leader Julius Malema recently announced that the national shutdown will take place on Monday, 20 March, leaving many confused. While others believe the protest was announced early to ensure there is enough time to prepare.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi call for EFF to host urgent shutdown

@Kat_368728 said:

“Julius was at the forefront of Mbeki's removal, he was at the forefront of Zuma's removal. Now he's planning a national shutdown two months prior? Awoa, please make it make sense. Where's the affirmative action Juju? Kgape what's going on right now looks like a favour for a favour.”

@neipho wrote:

“I'm AN EFF voter but 20th March is too far. By then loadshedding will be suspended. So in EFF, we can't criticize certain decisions, we must be a yes Sir all the time.”

@Mykhel_G commented:

“And it happened to be a Monday and the following day it's a holiday, they just want a long weekend these ones.”

EFF wants to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable

The party will lead the march to the union building to force Ramaphosa out of office. The EFF believes the president is responsible for the country’s issues.

According to EWN, Malema also called for Ramaphosa to step aside with immediate effect. He added that the party was prepared to face off with law enforcement if there were threats to the shutdown.

EFF plans national shutdown in March, calls for end of loadshedding and Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation

Briefly News also reported that many South Africans are left unimpressed by the EFF's planned national shutdown in response to the country’s growing issues, with loadshedding being the main focus.

Party leader Julius Malema announced that the EFF would protest on Monday, 20 March. He claims that the shutdown will make #ZumaMustFall look like a “Mickey Mouse” protest.

The leader of the Red Berets said the national shutdown will ensure the country comes to a standstill. He said the streets will only remain open for emergency and essential services.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News