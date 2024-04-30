Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been chosen to lead the African Union (AU) Election Observation Mission to South Africa

Kenyatta’s team was expected to ensure that the 29 May 2024 General Election met the required standard

The former Kenyan President’s team would be observing proceedings from 21 May to 3 June 2024

The African Union appointed former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to oversee the 2024 General Election. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Victoria Jones/WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will head up the election observer team from the African Union.

Kenyatta to lead AU Mission

A statement from the AU, released a month before the highly contested 29 May 2024 General Election, said the Election Observation Mission would work from 21 May to 3 June 2024.

Kenyatta’s team is expected to ensure that the South African elections meet the required standards to be deemed democratic. According to SABC News, the AU observers would be expected to make recommendations to improve future polls based on their findings.

AU choice is not welcomed

Many netizens were unhappy with the AU’s choice and alluded to Kenyatta coming into the position with a bias.

@tyengeni1954 said:

“Stealing elections is an African thing sponsored by Europe & America.”

@Serame43437578 asked:

“Who appointed him, the American ambassador?”

@nicholar_jiyane added:

“We don't need the people they're sending. Only Russia and China must observe our elections; we belong to Bricks, not NATO... he must go back home.”

@AntonPedantic commented:

“The outcome of the South African 2024 elections has already been found to be free and fair.”

@Tnyks pointed out:

“He and Ankole met NATO warmongers, and now he is a chosen observer; something is adding up here.”

