The Independent Electoral Commission is investigating allegations that the MK Party may have forged signatures

The IEC claimed the forgery happened when the party submitted its candidate list for the upcoming general elections

South Africans slammed the IEC and accused it of not being an independent body but an institution used to fight the African National Congress's battles

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The IEC is looking into claims the MKP submitted forged signatures. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission is investigating claims the MK Party forged signatures during its candidate submission.

MK Party allegedly forged signatures

TimesLIVE reported that the IEC noted media enquiries that the party may have submitted fraudulent signatures. It has asked the South African Police Service to hasten its investigations after opening a criminal case.

The IEC also said that speedily investigating these allegations is essential in ensuring the country has free and fair elections. It also admitted that it is impossible to tell whether a signature submitted to the IEC belongs to the person who may have signed.

South Africans disappointed in the IEC

Netizens on Facebook, though, slammed the IEC and questioned its integrity.

Velocity Meme said:

"Let them try other tactics."

Folcky Mpenyana said:

"I think it's the responsibility of the IEC to check or verify whether the party list is valid or invalid before they accept it. Why didn't they do that in the first place?"

Xolile Myedi said:

"IEC is no longer independent. It is now helping the ANC to fight Zuma."

Sitembiso Sicengu said:

"The IEC has an agenda on MK."

SK Bandile said:

"The IEC exposes itself as captured and controlled by the ruling elite."

IEC wants reasons behind allowing Zuma to contest elections

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the IEC requested the Electoral Court of the Supreme Court of Appeals to explain why Jacob Zuma was allowed to contest the elections.

The IEC lost its case against the MKP and Zuma, and the court gave Zuma the green light to contest the elections as the MKP's presidential candidate.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News