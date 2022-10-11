Social media users have shared a clip of Carl Niehaus being forced to give up his seat next to Jacob Zuma

Zuma addressed his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, 10 October

Some South Africans are upset that Niehaus was disrespected as an elder, while others find the video funny

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former uMkhonto we Sizwe spokesperson Carl Niehaus is the latest internet meme after a video of him at Jacob Zuma's address outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court surfaced.

South Africans have been chuckling at a video of Carl Neihaus giving up his seat next to Jacob Zuma for the ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma. Image: @carlniehaus

The video shows Niehaus sitting on stage next to Msholozi before being asked to forfeit his seat for the African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma.

Niehaus also posted a picture of himself seated next to Zuma; however, South Africans quickly pointed out that the picture was taken before being asked to "step-aside."

The ANC implemented the step-aside rule in 2017 to address corruption and save the organisation's image. As part of the rule, members of the ANC facing corruption allegations should step aside from their positions until they have been cleared, reports the Mail & Guardian.

Zuma had summoned a crowd outside court on Monday, 10 October. Msholozi lodged a private prosecution matter against state advocate Billy Downer and News24 Karyn Maughan for leaking his medical information, reports TimesLIVE. The matter has been postponed until next year.

Niehaus was not happy with the insinuation that he was asked to step aside and responded by saying that had he not given his chair to Duma, he would not be worthy of his name Mpangazitha.

Here are more reactions from South Africans:

@ThinkTa54628295 said:

"Worry about yourself. Comrade Carl is not selfish. He stood up and passed the chair to Duma to show humility."

@Ramalamula said:

"I’m not a fan of any politician because I think they are all the same just different days and moods, but what Carl Niehaus did is called leadership, leadership means servings others, even if it means giving up his chair for leaders or the elderly people. I do that most of the time."

@Prince18106878 said:

"no respect Oom Carli is a senior that comrade lacks disciplined shame."

@DaveGembe said:

"Step-aside rules are observed everywhere."

@ImivuyoTech said:

"Carl stepping aside."

@Magaya06926815 said:

"This is the guy who came out all guns blazing when asked about Carl Niehaus the other day, disassociating themselves as the KZN PEC from his style and behavior. Seeing this video, you'd conclude it's personal. " Mpangazitha " relegated from the front row ."

Jacob Zuma entertains loyal supporters outside Pietermaritzburg High Court & sings 'Umshini Wam'

Briefly News previously reported that Former President Jacob Zuma addressed his supporters on Monday, 10 October, after his private prosecution matter against Advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan was adjourned.

Armed with a microphone in his hand, large surround speakers and a stage, Msholozi thanked his loyal fans for their unwavering support as he faced his contempt of case sentence.

Zuma became a free man on Friday, 7 October, when he was released from the correctional services system, according to EWN.

