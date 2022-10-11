Helen Zille is taking Johannesburg speaker Collen Makhubele to court over unwanted comments

The federal leader of the DA claims Makhubele went too far when she accused Zille of wanting to loot Johannesburg

Zille mentioned the defamation case she won against Malema, alluding to the fact that the Makhubele case will go the same way

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille is taking the new Johannesburg Council speaker Colleen Makhubele to court for defamation.

Helen Zille is taking legal action against Johannesburg speaker Collen Makhubele for defamation. Image: Collen Makhubele/Twitter & Alon Skuy

Zille is suing Makhubele because she took exception to the Joburg speaker accusing her of trying to get her hands on the City of Johannesburg’s R70 billion budget.

Makhubele has levelled several accusations against the DA federal chair. Most notably, the speaker called Zille an arrogant bull who thinks she can interfere in matters of Johannesburg from Cape Town, The Citizen reported.

The former DA leader told eNCA that the newly elected Johannesburg speaker went too far by implying that Zille had nefarious intentions with the city's budget.

Zille added that she had been called many names in the past and that it takes a lot for a politician to win a defamation case. However, the former DA leader pointed to her win in a defamation suit against Malema as a sign that she could win the case against Makhubele.

South Africans weigh in on Zille's defamation case again Makubele

Some South African believe Zille is using the courts to address political vendettas.

Below are some reactions:

@ginja635208101 commented:

"Now this will be interesting...I wouldn’t mess with Helen "

@Yelir007 claimed:

"Fully support Ms Zille. Your critics will always come off as second-best."

@RSA_4_All pointed out:

"What are these political insecurities about that they run to court and spend millions to prove an unwanted point to everyone. There are hungry people in SA… This shows you all get too much money !"

@manhlamza added:

"The same person who has John, the matric guy, as the president of the party based on "merit" "

Phumzile Van Damme slammed the Democratic Alliance for always whining about coalition partners more than the ANC

In another story, Briefly News reported that former Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Phumzile Van Damme has slammed her former political party for always whining. Van Damme's assessment of the DA comes after the party blamed coalition partners for the collapse of the multi-party coalition in the City of Johannesburg.

DA MP Leon Schreiber accused ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba of manipulating the situation after Vasco Da Gama was ousted as the City of Joburg speaker. Schreiber claimed that Mashaba tried to use that situation to reallocate positions that violated the trust of the coalition.

