President Cyril Ramaphosa preached unity and renewal at the KwaZulu-Natal ninth elective conference over the weekend

Ramaphosa was booed and heckled by ANC delegates upon arrival at the conference, but he had someone in his corner to back him up

South Africans are showing appreciation to newly elected chairperson Siboniso Duma for calling the crowd to order

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the closing speech at the KwaZulu-Natal ninth elective conference in Durban on Sunday, 24 July and told ANC members that the party should show renewal and unity.

Newly elected ANC chairperson Siboniso Duma stopped ANC delegates who booed and heckled President Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: @handy_xoe/ Twitter & Rajesh JANTILAL

Ramaphosa called ANC members to ensure that the party's resolutions are implemented and added that KZN has always been at the forefront of producing leaders who are committed to finding solutions within the ANC.

“KZN has always shown leadership on a number of issues that affect our organisation as a whole. You’ve always been leaders in showing a path to the future that our organisation should take," said Ramaphosa.

Siboniso Duma was elected as the KZN ANC chairperson over the weekend, beating current premier and predecessor Sihle Zikalala, reports SABC News. Ramaphosa's arrival at the KZN conference was unpleasant as he was met with booing and heckling from ANC members, reportedly part of the radical economic transformation (RET) faction.

Throughout the day, there was also confusion on whether or not Ramaphosa would be attending the conference and giving the closing speech. Ramaphosa initially called Duma and told him that he had a tight schedule and would not be attending, which meant that Duma would have to close the conference.

Upon Ramaphosa's arrival, ANC delegates began to sing Wenzeni uZuma ("What did Zuma do?"). Duma called the crowd to order and asked that no one boo or heckle the president while he gave his speech, according to TimesLIVE.

Duma reminded fellow delegates that the ANC only has one president, and that is Ramaphosa. He added that he understood that people might have grievances but stated that they need to remain disciplined and behave throughout the conference.

Duma also mentioned that there were delegates who are not happy with the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma and added that they would not keep quiet about it.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans had mixed reviews about the KZN conference. Some people commended Duma for showing leadership skills by asking the crowd to not harrass Ramaphosa.

Here are some comments:

@xastros said:

"Let's give a round of applause to Sihle Zikalala, he was trying to unite the ANC. Duma will do the same... watch this space... they will be saying Duma must step aside soon. ANC mandate it's not Zuma mandate, let that sink in their brains."

@MotlhankaWilfr1 said:

"More than anything, they were embarrassing themselves. Simply hating on the man because he beat their preferred candidate at an elective conference. Now they hide behind the judiciary! Again: the double will be done on them in the December elective conference."

@Eusebius said:

"Listening to president Cyril Ramaphosa, dispassionately, I cannot focus. It is not because he is speaking falsehoods. The problem is that Mr Ramaphosa is *no longer BELIEVABLE*. His word no longer carries moral or political weight. The computer says 'No'. #ANCKZNconference"

