The ANC's KwaZulu-Natal elective conference caused a mini-political earthquake on Saturday when pro-Zuma delegates ousted those sympathetic to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Siboniso Duma is now chair of the ANC's largest province with over 200 000 members which could place his second term in question

Ramaphosa is also facing challenges on numerous fronts, from the economy, the Phala Phala scandal and Thabo Mbeki has slammed the ANC's leadership

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa's second term in office is now in jeopardy following the political bloodbath that took place over the weekend.

The pro-Zuma faction known as the 'Talibans' won a clean slate placing the ANC's largest province in the hands Siboniso Duma after he was voted in as chair.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's second term might be in jeopardy following the political earthquake that took place on Saturday. Photo credit: @AdvoBarryRoux, @Abel_KaMajola

Source: Twitter

Ramaphosa is facing challenges on numerous fronts with rising anger over the cost of living, the high unemployment and rampant crime. Basic services are also under the spotlight.

The Phala Phala scandal has also taken up much of the government's attention at a time when they should be focused on prioritising the issues facing the country according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Delegates sang pro-Zuma songs on Friday night, foreshadowing the political bloodbath that followed according to EWN.

Thabo Mbeki places more pressure on the government and Ramaphosa

Thabo Mbeki slammed the leadership of the government during the memorial service of the late ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte.

Mbeki was met with loud cheers and singing when he called the ANC to sort itself and its leadership out.

He said that the government did not have any plans in place to address the high rate of unemployment, poverty and inequality in South Africa.

Zuma faction ousts Ramaphosa's team in KZN elective conference bloodbath

Earlier, Briefly News reported that ANC delegates in KwaZulu-Natal exercised their democratic rights at the party's 9th provincial elective conference.

In a dramatic turn of events, ANC Youth League deputy chair Siboniso Duma ousted Sihle Zikalala as the provincial chair of the party's largest province.

Duma received 50% more votes than Zikalala's winning 930 over 665 respectively. Duma belongs to a group known as the 'Talibans' who are loyal to former president Jacob Zuma.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News