President Cyril Ramaphosa had previously cancelled his attendance at the ANC's 9th elective conference in KwaZulu-Natal following the results of the voting

However, he suddenly confirmed that he would give the closing address at the party's conference

There were doubts that Ramaphosa would attend due to safety concerns due to the high level of support that Zuma enjoyed in the province

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DURBAN - On Saturday the ANC confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa would attend the ANC's 9th elective conference in KwaZulu-Natal.

However, that was before the voting had taken place. By Sunday morning the situation has drastically changed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's attendance at the ANC's 9th KZN elective conference was in doubt after a pro-Zuma faction won a clean slate. Photo credit: CGIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

Pro-Zuma delegates had ousted those sympathetic to President Cyril Ramaphosa and shortly after the results were announced Ramaphosa excused himself claiming that he had other commitments.

However, this changed again when Ramaphosa announced that he would be giving the closing address at the conference.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

There were doubts that Ramaphosa would attend the conference due to the high level of support former president Jacob Zuma enjoyed in the province according to EWN.

KZN is the largest province under the control of the ANC with over 200 000 members. The results of the election have sent political shockwaves through South Africa.

TimesLIVE reported that former spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela revealed that Ramaphosa was no longer available to attend the conference on Sunday.

Social media users react to Ramaphosa's attendance at the conference

@BucsRSA:

"What's happening at ANCKZN conference? Is President Ramaphosa going to address the delegates? There are rumors that he won't. What's happening? Any idea?"

@MivonoYaRivoni:

"KZN comrades must play it cool and not Boo Ramaphosa, you'll deal with him at the policy conference.

Make him comfortable before the real and fatal blow."

@realsiyauyazi:

"#ANCKZN Ramaphosa's team is in the meeting preparing his arrival. The president will give closing address for the ANC KZN Conference, despite reports where earlier Sboniso Duma announced he will no longer be coming to the province."

Zuma faction ousts Ramaphosa's team in KZN elective conference bloodbath

Earlier, Briefly News reported that ANC delegates in KwaZulu-Natal have exercised their democratic rights at the party's 9th provincial elective conference.

In a dramatic turn of events, ANC Youth League deputy chair Siboniso Duma ousted Sihle Zikalala as the provincial chair of the party's largest province.

Duma received 50% more votes than Zikalala's winning 930 over 665 respectively. Duma belongs to a group known as the 'Talibans' who are loyal to former president Jacob Zuma.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News