South Africans took to the internet to share their reactions to the news that the ANC in leadership in KZN was ousted by a pro-Zuma faction

The political tsunami that swept through the conference could spell disaster for Ramaphosa's plans for a second term as ANC president

The internet was flooded by people reacting to the news that Siboniso Duma ousted Sihle Zikalala as the provincial chair of the party's largest province

DURBAN - South Africa woke up to the news that a political tsunami had swept through the ruling party at the ANC's 9th elective conference.

News that the pro-Zuma faction known as the 'Talibans' had won a clean slate had everyone questioning what this meant for President Cyril Ramphosa and the ANC.

South Africans reacted to news of the political upset that took place in KZN. Photo credit: @_AfricanSoil

Source: Twitter

In a dramatic turn of events, ANC Youth League deputy chair Siboniso Duma ousted Sihle Zikalala as the provincial chair of the party's largest province according to TimesLIVE.

Duma received 50% more votes than Zikalala's winning 930 over 665 respectively. Duma belongs to a group known as the 'Talibans' who are loyal to former president Jacob Zuma.

Lindiwe Sisulu congratulated the new leadership and said that it was their duty now to unite the ANC.

Social media users took to the internet to share their reactions to the news of the massive political earthquake that took place

@TheOpinionSA:

"She knows how and when to play her moves. They played checkers, she played chess. Ladies and gentlemen, Zandile Gumede!

#anckznconference | #anckzn | Zuma"

@Truthte83602973:

"Never ever fight him politically especially if you are from KZN, he will always come out victorious, His name is President Jacob Zuma❤️."

@FraternityZA:

"#ANCKZNconference The new KZN leadership must never let Bheki Cele come near them. The country is in this mess coz of Bheki Cele. KZN is divided coz of Bheki Cele. If KZN wants to unitex they must stay away from Bheki Cele and Senzo Mchunu."

ANC KZN conference political bloodbath spells trouble for Ramaphosa's 2nd term

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa's second term in office is now in jeopardy following the political bloodbath that took place over the weekend.

The pro-Zuma faction known as the 'Talibans' won a clean slate placing the ANC's largest province in the hands Siboniso Duma after he was voted in as chair.

Ramaphosa is facing challenges on numerous fronts with rising anger over the cost of living, the high unemployment and rampant crime. Basic services are also under the spotlight.

