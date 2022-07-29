President Cyril Ramaphosa told African National Congress is standing behind the much-debated step-aside resolution

Ramaphosa was speaking at the ANC's policy conference and stated that revoking the resolution will make the ANC look bad

South Africans seem to have opposing views on the step-aside rule being revoked, with some ANC supporters saying it's about time it was scrapped

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress's policy conference kicked off on Friday, 29 July, in Nasrec, Johannesburg, with President Cyril Ramaphosa taking a swipe at the mounting calls to get rid of the step-aside resolution.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa does not believe that scrapping the step-aside resolution is the right move for the political organisations. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

While delivering the keynote address, Ramaphosa stated that it would not be possible to turn back on the resolution that forces ANC members to step aside from their position when facing criminal charges.

The step aside rule was adopted at the ANC's 54th national conference as a means to tackle corruption, according to SowetanLIVE. Several provinces such as Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal have been against the step-aside resolution and sought to use the policy conference as a means to get it revoked.

Ramaphosa stated that scrapping the step-aside resolution will look bad for the ruling party, adding that South Africans will not forgive the ANC if they turn their backs on fighting corruption.

"On this, there can be no going back and there can be no compromise. We cannot abandon our principle positions, for instance on issues such as corruption in pursuit of a false unity," said Ramaphosa.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe told the Mail & Guardian that the step-aside rule will not be reviewed at the policy conference. He adamantly stated that the step-aside rule will still be in place on Sunday after the conference.

South Africans react

Some ANC members believe that the step-aside rule should be scrapped, while some South Africans think debating the rule is pointless.

Here are some comments:

@Ahp1984Hugo said:

"Yeah - I hope that Mbeki and Kgalema have more balls than Cyril and just refuse to amend any step-aside rule. You are thieves - you shouldn't be in government, SHAP."

@fidel_power said:

"Step-aside must be scrapped."

@kunta_j said:

"The real beauty of the setting aside of the ANC step aside rule is that SG @AceMagashule99 will come back with an even stronger case for the suspension of @CyrilRamaphosa because of #PhalaPhalaFarmGate and Cyril's refusal to subject himself to the #IntergrityCommittee. "

@Mabasaa said:

"If they scrap it, who would in his/ her normal mind want to vote for Zandile with such charges? ANC is not serious with renewal then."

@Dothrrighthing1 said:

"In any company if you are accused/charged for any crime you are suspended/dismissed what is complicated in understanding this & why should any political party members be treated differently than the average worker if they are responsible for delivery/policy that impacts us all."

Suspended Ace Magashule weighs in on Ramaphosa farm theft, says people who face charges should step aside

Briefly News previously reported that Suspended African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule believes that the party should uphold justice for all.

He was speaking about the allegations surrounding the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm during his visit to Arlington.

Former State Security boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa and claimed that he covered up the theft of millions in foreign currency in 2020. Magashule believes that all those accused should be treated the same way.

Source: Briefly News