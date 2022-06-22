Central Karoo district Mayor Gayton McKenzie believes he has what it takes to carry out an ambitious project of building a city like Dubai

The Patriotic Alliance leader says his municipality will start off by fixing basic service issues before starting construction projects

Some South Africans believe that McKenzie and his part might have what it takes but say they will not be voting for his party

CENTRAL KAROO - Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie is on a mission to become the best mayor the municipality of Central Karoo has ever had. The former convict has made a promise that Central Karoo will become a lavish city like Dubai in the future.

Taking to social media, McKenzie stated that his municipality will eradicate bucket toilets, fix potholes and create jobs for all South Africans living in the district. The PA leader went on to say that the municipality will also begin an ambitious construction project that has never been seen before, after dealing with basic service issues.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has plans to build a luxurious city like Dubai in Central Karoo. Images: @GaytonMcK/Twitter & Tom Dulat

"We will turn this place into Dubai. We will fix the basics like bucket toilets, potholes and jobs for all. We will start an ambitious construction project like never seen before, after my hundred-day mark. Our people are cynical because of past heartaches by politicians, I’m different," wrote McKenzie.

McKenzie made these remarks in response to a Twitter user named David Mogashoa who stated that the PA cannot build a city like Dubai if they do not deal with issues related to basic services first.

David Mogashoa wrote:

"People expecting @GaytonMcK to turn Karoo into Dubai within a few months are unreasonable. You start with basics and then move to bigger things. Dubai was not built in 100 days."

According to TimesLIVE, McKenzie was elected as the Central Karoo mayor in April and made a promise to residents that he would not be spending any of the municipality's money on himself, including receiving a salary.

McKenzie and the PA began gaining more notoriety after opening Central Karoo's first bakery, clothing factory and a tar manufacturing plant. The mayor has also refurbished a local swimming pool that was on the residents' list of complaints for many years.

McKenzie also wants to ensure that jobs in Central Karoo are reserved for South Africans and recently stated that the area is an illegal immigrant-free zone, reports IOL. The PA leader claimed the undocumented foreigners are leaving the area and heading to places such as Cape Town and George.

South Africans react to McKenzi's plan to turn Central Karoo into Dubai

Some South Africans are recognising the effort McKenzie is putting into the Central Karoo district, however, many say it is not enough to win over their votes.

Here are some comments:

@MrLNgwenya said:

"We will still vote ANC we won't betray Oliver, Mandela and Chris Hani by voting for Abo amper baas boknuka."

@siphodube said:

"Dubai has a plan. They used town planners and engineers not what we are seeing in Karoo. This disregard of PFMA and MFMA is shocking."

@Sakhilemk68 said:

"Dubai gets money from oil where will Karoo get money from??"

@TpeGuest said:

"I'll never vote for your party but I love what you're doing and stand by it. I wake up every morning fueled to see your success stories. I also believe the karoo and up Northern cape can be better places."

Patriotic Alliance raids township shops owned by foreign nationals, expired foods confiscated

Briefly News previously reported that Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie and other party members took it upon themselves to confiscate goods they believe to be a danger to South African citizens.

The goods in particular were sold by foreign nationals who own shops in townships. Mckenzie says the action was taken by the political organisation because they received a tip that some of these shops were selling expired food.

According to TimesLIVE, the PA has been to 442 shops so far and members are determined to visit even more stores to carry out their election mandate.

