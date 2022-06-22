President Cyril Ramaphosa will not attend the Commonwealth meeting that will be held in Rwanda

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor will instead represent the country

Ramaphosa will attend a virtual summit along with leaders from Brazil, Russia, India and China

CAPE TOWN - South Africa will be represented by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor at the Commonwealth meeting in Rwanda.

The meeting is for heads of government and is held every two years to discuss issues related to their countries; however, President Cyril Ramaphosa will not attend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be attending the Commonwealth meeting. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Commonwealth countries attending the meeting will focus on various matters, including trade, investment, the rule of law and innovation. According to SABC News, the leaders are also expected to change policies on childcare and protective reforms.

The president will attend a virtual summit along with leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, and China on Wednesday 22 June, to discuss how countries can have a better chance of recovering from the pandemic. Ramaphosa also said he believes that the Brics group can support a sustained and equitable global recovery.

The summit will also include discussions around energy, transport, telecommunications and infrastructure investment reforms. Chinese Leader Xi Jinping will host the virtual summit under the theme of ushering in a ‘new era for global development’, IOL reported.

SA not impressed

Many South Africans believe Ramaphosa is not attending the Commonwealth meeting for serious reasons:

Elekanyani Joshua Mdau Mabilu said:

“We have a serious problems here in South Africa. The stolen cash in Ramaphosa farm as a public we don't benefit anything. People let's open our minds.”

Alfred Thabo commented:

“He should have continued in the business industry, not politics.”

Louis Selale posted:

“Doesn't make sense to be in BRICS and the Commonwealth at the same time. He should abscond we have a serious problem, and we need cheaper Russian oil.”

Mfundo Mbengashe added:

“Guilt consciousness. He knows they know a lot more. I'm yet to watch how he controls the military since he took all the powers to the presidential office. A movie waiting to start.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly refuses to give ANC top 6 details of Phala Phala farm theft

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the African National Congress's top six is allegedly still in the dark about the details surrounding the theft of over $4 million (R62 million) at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Ramaphosa's refusal to share the details about the burglary is expected to be a topic of discussion at the ANC's national working committee meeting on Monday, 20 June. According to News24, Ramaphosa recently had a meeting with the ANC's top six and still refused to give them further information about the theft and the allegations against him.

