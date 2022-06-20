President Cyril Ramaphosa will be receiving the final instalment of the State Capture report on Monday night

This report is expected to look into the findings of the corruption at the SABC, Prasa, State Security Agency and much more

Some South Africans are not really eager about the report if the president will not be implicated, while others believe Arthur Fraser will be falsely implicated

JOHANNESBURG - The much-anticipated fifth and final part of the State Capture Report will be finally handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night, 20 June.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the State Capture Commission of Inquiry for four years, will be delivering the final findings to Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will be delivering the State Capture Report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night. Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

The report was initially supposed to be delivered to Ramaphosa last week Wednesday, 15 June. However, the commission issued a statement saying it was unable to hand over the report due to certain circumstances.

According to SABC News, the final part of the State Capture report will focus on the findings of the probes into the SABC, the State Security Agency, Passenger Rail of South Africa (Prasa) and the Estina dairy scandal, among others.

According to EWN, the hard copy of the State Capture report will be handed over to the president at an official ceremony. However, there is no indication from the presidency about when the digital copy will be made available to the public.

South Africans react

Some South Africans are not happy with the theatrics of handing over the report to Ramaphosa.

While some people believe that the final part of the report was delayed because "lies" were being written about former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser, who recently exposed the theft at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Here are some comments:

@Lavani35935652 said:

"As long as Cyril is not fingered in any of the reports then the state capture remains a futile exercise and was made to parachute Zondo to the highest office so that he protects Ramaphosa. We need a commission on Judiciary Capture to be chaired by retired judges who have no interest."

@Vuyo02286575 said:

"They are so desperately looking for a headline that will get rid of the #PhalaPhalaGate #RamaphosaMustGo hashtags. We can't pretend like everything is OK when we have a president accused of kidnapping, bribery and money laundering. He has to answer for his crimes."

@lionmaking said:

"They are still EDITING it to implicate Arthur Fraser. We know."

@s_eyethu said:

"Do we need a ceremony? Why he can't give him that report like normal and we get on with our lives."

