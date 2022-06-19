The latest report on state capture is due to be handed over to President Cyril Ramphosa this week and Arthur Fraser is expected to feature

The former spy boss did not testify at the commission but had requested to cross-examine four witnesses, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed Fraser's application

The report alleges that Fraser was implicated in state capture and one instance accuses Fraser of handing R1.5m in cash to David Mahlobo who was a minister at the time

JOHANNESBURG - The former spy boss Arthur Fraser is likely to be under the spotlight when the latest state capture report is handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The final parts of the report will be submitted to Ramaphosa digitally concluding the commission's investigation into state capture.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser is expected to feature in the latest report into state capture. Photo credit: @CyrilRamaphosa, @_AfricanSoil

The final volume was scheduled to be released on 15 June but due to unmentioned challenges, the report was unable to be submitted.

A number of allegations were made against Fraser in the report. One such incident alleges that Fraser gave a bag of a R1.5 million bag of cash to David Mahlobo who was a minister at the time.

Fraser did not testify at the commission but had requested to cross-examine four witnesses. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed Fraser's application according to EWN.

Recently, Fraser has been making headlines after he alleged that Cyril Ramaphosa was guilty of torture, corruption and money laundering according to IOL.

"True freedom fighter”: Floyd Shivambu hints Arthur Fraser has more intel

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Deputy President of the Economic Freedom Fighters Floyd Shivambu shared a video from 2020 of former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane saying that his client would reveal secrets of those in power positions.

Shivambu shared the video clip on social media along with the caption stating that the gangsters are going to be exposed and all of them will fall.

In the video, Sikhakhane was addressing the State Capture Inquiry Chairperson Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and said his client would have liked to die with the secrets that he was holding. He said that Fraser testified before the commission to “complete the picture” about the state capture.

