The Presidency confirmed that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephonic call with Russian President Vladimir Putin

It is reported that the call was about food security and fertilisers in Africa in the context of the upcoming BRICS summit

According to the Kremlin Press, the two leaders discussed issues of trade and investment and would remain in touch

Cyril Ramaphosa made a call to Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss food security and trade. Image: Janine Schmitz/Photothek via Getty Images, Image: MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

It is reported that the conversation centred around supplies of agricultural products and fertilisers to Africa after Russia's invasion of Ukraine scrambled global markets.

Jacaranda FM reported that the conversation also included issues around trade and investment in the runup to the BRICS summit which will be hosted by China virtually next week.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, told News24 on Friday morning that the call took place and that the two leaders held a discussion on issues of trade and investment.

"Yes, the conversation took place in the context of the upcoming BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit. The two leaders discussed trade and investment between their respective countries," said Magwenya.

The Kremlin press statement explained that issues of food security, including supplies of Russian agricultural products and fertilisers to the African continent, in particular to South Africa, were discussed in detail.

"The importance of joint work within the framework of the BRICS group in order to further strengthen the role of this association in world politics and the economy was noted," the statement read.

The Kremlin said Ramaphosa had initiated the call and that the two leaders had agreed to maintain contact.

