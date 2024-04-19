EFF leader Julius Malema said his party is open to coalitions with other parties after the elections

Julius Malema at the Economic Freedom Fighters party manifesto launch in Durban. Image: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema, the outspoken leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), made waves with his recent statements on potential post-election coalitions.

EFF's unchanged stance on key issues

Speaking at a brunch event in Sandton, Malema said the EFF is willing to engage with all political parties.

According to SABCNews, Malema reiterated his party's demands including land expropriation without compensation, nationalisation of key institutions and the removal of "die stem" from the national anthem.

EFF and ANC partnership

The CIC also touched on a previous agreement with the African National Congress (ANC) regarding land reform, reported IOL. Malema said he is open to collaborating with the ANC, despite the ideological differences they have.

South Africans weigh in on political shifts

South Africans took to social media to express their views. Many debated the implications of potential coalitions in shaping the country's future.

Read a few comments below:

Bongani Mgubela stated:

"We are not going to form coalitions with hooligans. My ANC! ✊"

Benjamin Kaunga Nyirenda wrote:

"That's the only way you can defeat ANC."

Shoe Ndadane mentioned:

"I so wish the people of South Africa could choose only one party to lead us instead of this coalition they want."

Repo Mohlala commented:

"Setting a trap. He knows very well he won't even win this election. This clown don't get tired."

Msojaer Mulaudzi said:

"One thing I like about politicians is that they are honest with themselves."

TEEGEE added:

"People must not believe the boy as he changes his tune anytime. He puts money more than the survival of the country and the views can't be trusted at all."

Source: Briefly News