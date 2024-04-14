Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has rejected claims made of coalition talks with the African National Congress (ANC)

Steenhuisen has denied having any talks with the ruling party and claimed the rumours were all nonsense

On Saturday, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula claimed the ANC rejected the DA's coalition proposal

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. With degrees in Journalism and International Politics, she delved into the intricacies of political landscapes at The Citizen newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika. Pillay has also completed a training course from Google News Initiative.

DA Leader John Steenhuisen has rejected claims that his party wants to form a coalition government with the ANC. Images: Darren Stewart.

Source: Getty Images

DA leader John Steenhuisen has firmly refuted claims suggesting he has engaged in discussions with the ANC about a potential coalition government.

Steenhuisen clears confusion

In an interview with City Press, Steenhuisen clarified that his priority remains working with charter partners if the election results do not yield a 50% majority.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Steenhuisen said:

"Those who imply that he is secretly conspiring with the ANC to form a government are talking nonsense."

This clarification from Steenhuisen comes in response to remarks made by ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, who stated that the ANC had rejected Steenhuisen’s coalition proposal.

Steenhuisen has expressed his openness to forming a coalition with the ANC only after the May 29 elections.

ANC's future

The ANC, on the other hand, is focused on maintaining its parliamentary majority in the upcoming May election and has not engaged in talks with other parties regarding potential coalition arrangements.

As South Africa prepares for the polls on May 29 to elect a new National Assembly and subsequently the next president, surveys indicate a possibility of the ANC losing its parliamentary majority for the first time in three decades. This potential shift could pave the way for coalition governance in the country.

Mzansi weighs in

Netizens from all over shared their thoughts on coalition governments. While some think it makes sense, others need to see the point if the ANC retains power.

Here are some of the comments:

@Vulindlela Ndlela shared:

"Surely ANC is in talks with DA leadership regarding Coalition govt talks after May Elections."

@Julius Zitha Wa Munisi said:

"I trust him; why would he make this up."

@Mike Abrahams commented:

"Wonder if the money laundered and flights taken UAE/Dubai will be enough to carry these so-called leaders or councillors."

@ShazeWils said:

"Do we even know what the truth is anymore?"

@SamuelMbaz expressed:

'Can the elections be over already? They are all friends behind closed doors."

DA’s John Steenhuisen bashed for classifying smaller parties

In a related story, Briefly News reported that DA leader John Steenhuisen says the Western Cape's most significant threats are political mercenaries like the Patriotic Alliance, Rise Mzansi, and the GOOD Party.

The Democratic Alliance party leader accused several other parties of targeting the DA-led Western Cape, not ANC-led provinces.

Opposition parties lashed out at the DA and accused it of failing to counter the ANC but adopting some of its habits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News