African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the noise ahead of the country's elections shouldn't make South Africans feel disheartened

Ramaphosa was speaking at a Presidential Gala Dinner organised by the ANC's Progressive Business Forum in Midrand, Johannesburg

The ANC focused on the vision and goals it has if voted into power after the elections set to be held in May

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans not to feel discouraged by the noise in the run-up to next month's upcoming elections.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the ANC's Progressive Business Forum's Presidential Gala Dinner in Midrand, Johannesburg. He talked about the upcoming elections and the different topics related to them.

According to the SABC, the event, attended by ministers, business figures and artists, provided a platform for Ramaphosa to share his perspective on the country's democratic process.

Ramaphosa said:

“As a robust democracy, our election is accompanied by noise, many voices and views, as it should be, and many choices. We should welcome this, and it should never dishearten us because we are a democracy that is robust and that has proven itself over the past 30 years.

"It is a democracy steeped in the will of the people of South Africa. But if one looks beyond the noise and the rhetoric, what stands out is the ANC's vision, dedication, and capabilities."

On May 29 2024, South Africans will vote in an uncertain political climate. The ruling party's popularity has declined due to corruption and economic challenges.

South Africans weigh in

@Stan Lee shared:

"Those who are going to vote for the ANC must think very hard about what they went through the past five years. It's about time to bring change to our country."

@Nothile Mbuyazi commented:

"They want to rig elections; opposition parties ought to do something immediately about IEC and ANC."

@Jomo Mjomane joked:

"Don't worry, Mr President, this noise is because of the ANC leadership."

@Owen Ngcobo said:

"He's talking rubbish, it's him and his ANC that are causing all the noise."

@Luzuko Gwama explained:

"We are not worried about the noise. It gives us more power to defend our movement, ANC."

@Azwinndini Rangolo said:

"He knows that He is going down."

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa positive about party's future

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa believes his party will remain in power after this year's General Election, which will be held on 29 May 2024.

The ruling party's president said the ANC still has the support of many people in Gqeberha, including the youth.

Ramaphosa revealed that the government has set up plans to increase police numbers targeting organised crime, including the construction mafia.

