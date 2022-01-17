The Patriotic Alliance, led by Gayton Mckenzie raided a number of stores owned by foreign nationals over the weekend

The PA believes those stores were selling goods that were either mites infested or past the expiry date

South Africans have raised concerns about the goods being taken by party members while others wondered why health inspectors were not doing their jobs

JOHANNESBURG - Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie and other party members took it upon themselves to confiscate goods they believe to be a danger to South African citizens. The goods in particular were sold by foreign nationals who own shops in townships.

Mckenzie says the action was taken by the political organisation because they received a tip that some of these shops were selling expired food.

According to TimesLIVE, the PA has been to 442 shops so far and members are determined to visit even more stores to carry out their election mandate.

In videos that were posted by the party's leader on his Twitter page, members of the party can be seen taking out goods that have been piled into cars being taken out. In another video, PA leaders are seen opening up these goods and throwing them out.

One party member says in the video that those goods were taken with permission from store owners.

"We haven't taken stuff illegal[ly] or without permission. We have them the wrong in it. The fact that these goods are expired. They are rotten. There's mites and worms in it," said the party member.

In another video, Mckenzie says action is being taken by all PA members across the country. He also alleges that these stores are owned by illegal foreigners.

South Africans concerned about the confiscation of goods

@mpiyakhe8 said:

"Rather use the courts and tax boycotts to force the government to do its job instead of vigilantism. Honestly, we have no government in SA and we are on our way to being a failed state."

@MbuleloNguta said:

"This is true gangsterism. Convince the parents to stop buying from the spazas. Don't take the law into your hands."

@Meshack41452274 said:

"How will the shop owner declare those goods as a loss to SARS if they are taken away without proper records? If it was inspectors then everything would have been recorded. We are in trouble."

Others are concerned that health inspectors are not doing their jobs

@LaShane84331040 said:

"This should start from the municipal level, not doing their job by not appointing food inspectors... Before you start coming at law enforcers and health inspectors."

@Donique_16 said:

"EHPs should start doing their jobs! They should make sure that the goods not fit for human consumption, is disposed of correctly. Most of these foreign shops operate without a Certificate of Acceptability (selling food illegally). Close shops until they can show proof of CoA!"

A successful year for political underdogs at local government elections

Briefly News previously reported that The local government elections had surprising results with the African National Congress's support dwindling to an all-time low. However, for many smaller political parties support increased quite drastically.

Three political parties stood out namely Action SA founded by Herman Mashaba, Inkatha Freedom Party led by Velenkosi Hlabisa and Patriotic Alliance founded and led by Gayton McKenzie. These parties managed to convince South African voters and earned seats in many municipalities.

Patriotic Alliance which is considered a smaller party was able to pick up momentum at the local government elections nationwide.

