Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie is now the mayor of Central Karoo Municipality after he was elected unopposed

McKenzie stated in his speech that he planned on costing the municipality no money and will forgo all the mayoral perks

Some South Africans have congratulated McKenzie on his election while others believe that there will be corruption in the municipality

BEAUFORT WEST - Gayton McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance has been elected as the new executive mayor of Central Karoo Municipality and hopes to do things differently.

McKenzie was unopposed when he was elected as mayor on Monday, 11 April and in his speech, he stated that he would be pledging his entire salary to fix the issues the municipality has.

PA leader Gayton Mckenzie says he is going to use any of his mayoral perks while he leads the Central Karoo Municipality.

Source: Facebook

The newly elected mayor also stated that he would be forfeiting his mayoral benefits such as the mayoral car, petrol allowances and bodyguards. McKenzie says he would rather sell the designated mayoral car and use the proceeds to by an ambulance, according to TimesLIVE.

McKenzie stated that he wants to benefit the people and does not want to cost the municipality any money. McKenzie even stated that he paid for the food at his inauguration with his own money and did not bill the municipality.

According to News24, McKenzie was sworn in as a councillor last week after PA member Mitchell Smith resigned from the political organisation.

The PA is able to govern the municipality because it has formed a coalition government with the African National Congress, the Karoo Democratic Force and the Karoo Gemeenskap Party.

South Africans weigh in on Gayton Mckenzie occupying a mayoral seat

@nceba_wushe said:

"Congratulations to Honorable First Person of Central Karoo District Gayton McKenzie. All the best for the future in his designation!"

@JoeBurg93375255 said:

"A convicted fraudster and bank robber, let the looting begin."

@Just_Mo___ said:

"From inmate to Mayor...this country is a joke."

@AlecJerome6 said:

"Congratulations Mr McKenzie we the forgotten people need your help. Coloured people's hope."

@ZengFuey said:

"How much does fracking in the Karoo have to do with the PA's interest in these towns?"

@maepa_ntladi said:

"Hide your wallets everybody here comes lepantiti!! "

