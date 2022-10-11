ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is not taking Jacob Zuma's political aspirations seriously

Mantashe once again took a swipe at the former president's bid for ANC national chair, citing Zuma's age as a barrier

President Cyril Ramaphosa also chimed in on Zuma's latest political ambition, saying he should rather use his energy advising the party as an elder

JOHANNESBURG - The national chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC), Gwede Mantashe, has slammed Jacob Zuma's intentions to succeed him as ANC chair again.

Anc National Chair Gwede Mantashe says Jacob Zuma cannot contest the chair position unless the branches nominate him. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images & Michele Spatari/AFP

The ANC national chair reiterated that Zuma is "a bit too old" for the position while reacting to the expiry of the former president's jail sentence.

Mantashe said he was pleased that Zuma had been released from his 15-month sentence. However, when he asked about the former president's political aspirations, Mantashe said Zuma could make himself available as much as he wanted.

The ANC chair said that Zuma would never truly be available for the position unless the branches nominated him. Mantashe had previously commented that Zuma's bid for the national chairperson position was the biggest joke he had heard all year.

According to TimesLIVE, President Cyril Ramaposa advised that Zuma should play a role of an elder and guide the ruling party rather than campaigning for leadership positions. However, Zuma laughed off his detractors, who suggested he was old while addressing his supporters at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Carl Niehaus was not humiliated by being booted from his seat

Meanwhile, suspended uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus was the subject of many jokes on social media after he was forced to surrender his chair to the KZN ANC leader.

Niehaus was seated next to Zuma and was seemingly booted from his chair in favour of the much younger KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Siboniso Duma, The Citizen reported.

Social media was abuzz with netizens calling the incident humiliating. Taking the seating debacle on the chin, Neihus responded:

“Mxm, what humiliation? Cde. Duma is the ANC Chair of KZN, if I did not stand up and offered him that chair I would not be worthy of my name Mpangazitha"

South Africans react to Mantshe's swipe at Zuma's ANC national chair bid

South Africans think Manstashe is the pot that called the kettle black and suggested it's time he retired from politics.

Below are some reactions:

@TonySto74753556 commented:

"Good. We dont want that crook."

Wayne Jubber asked:

"Why, in Africa, Gogos and Ubabamkhulus can't leave power alone? They like flies around "

Calvin Madya-Rifambo Rikhotso added:

"Our Chairperson in good standing, The tiger Cde Mantashe✊✊✊✊✊✊✊"

Sibusiso Blessman claimed:

"Especially you, grandpa Gwede, go and retire at home you are old now. Give the young and fresh blood a chance to run this thing."

Slique Maphorisa suggested:

"This one should be telling stories to his grandkids marn. Who does he owe money, that he can’t afford to retire? Afrika and fossil leadership bafwethu!"

Gwede Mantashe said South Africa’s green future would result in unemployment, called for slow energy transition

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has again endorsed fossil fuels, saying a speedy transition to renewable will increase unemployment and deepen energy poverty.

The Energy Minister made these comments during an address at the Africa Oil Week in Cape Town on Tuesday, 4 October.

